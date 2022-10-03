FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Team, cheap beasts, trading tips and end time

The Ones to Watch promo marks the launch of a new FIFA game and EA Sports didn't want to break tradition with FIFA 23, especially in the year that Terminator goal robot Erling Haaland transfers to Manchester City and FUT darling Renato Sanches pitches up to PSG.

Below we cover how Ones to Watch works in FIFA 23, along with which cards are available during the promotion, how to make some coins and whether any of the players are worth adding to your squad.

Follow this guide and hopefully, along with making some coins, you'll end up with a more effective FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. Good luck!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube FIFA 22 official gameplay trailer

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Team listed Ones to Watch Team 1 – not that there’s going to be a second team but y’know – is available in packs right now and will be until October 7th. The initial burst of players came last Friday, and there was a mini-release on Sunday evening to add in three more. Here is the Ones to Watch Team 1 for FIFA 23: Antony (82, RW) - Premier League, Brazil

(82, RW) - Premier League, Brazil Tyler Adams (76, CDM) - Premier League, USA

(76, CDM) - Premier League, USA Steven Bergwijn (80, LW) - Eredivisie, Netherlands

(80, LW) - Eredivisie, Netherlands Paulo Dybala (86, CF) - Serie A, Argentina

(86, CF) - Serie A, Argentina Erling Haaland (88, ST) - Premier League, Norway

(88, ST) - Premier League, Norway Gabriel Jesus (83, ST) - Premier League, Brazil

(83, ST) - Premier League, Brazil Robert Lewandowski (91, ST) - LaLiga, Poland

(91, ST) - LaLiga, Poland Sadio Mané (89, LM) - Bundesliga, Senegal

(89, LM) - Bundesliga, Senegal Darwin Núñez (82, ST) - Premier League, Uruguay

(82, ST) - Premier League, Uruguay Antonio Rüdiger (87, CB) - LaLiga, Germany

(87, CB) - LaLiga, Germany Renato Sanches (80, CM) - Ligue 1, Portugal

(80, CM) - Ligue 1, Portugal Nico Schlotterbeck (82, CB) - Bundesliga, Germany

(82, CB) - Bundesliga, Germany Aurélien Tchouaméni (82, CM) - LaLiga, France

(82, CM) - LaLiga, France Corentin Tolisso (81, CM) - Ligue 1, France

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Objectives and SBCs EA Sports also dropped a couple of players who can be earned through the Objectives tab in-game. New Spurs striker Richarlison is available until October 7th for completing a bunch of objectives in Live FUT Friendlies: Continental Links. AC Milan right-back Sergino Dest can be obtained by doing similar things in Squad Battles (or Rivals) before October 9th. Here are the Objective players for Ones to Watch in FIFA 23: Objective: Richarlison (81, ST) - Premier League, Brazil Expires - October 7 Mode - Live FUT Friendlies: Continental Links

Match Type - Classic Match

Squad Requirements - Premier League players min. 3, Loan players max. 1 Score using Premier League players in 12 separate matches

Assist 2 goals with crosses using Premier League players

Score 5 finesse goals

Win 6 matches Objective: Sergiño Dest (77, RB) - Serie A, USA Expires - October 9 Mode - Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro) or Division Rivals Assist with a through ball in 3 separate matches

Score 8 goals using Serie A players

Assist 6 goals while having at least 3 players with min. 80 pace in starting line-up

Win 5 matches while having min. 3 LaLiga players and min. 3 Serie A players in starting line-up Two players were initially released through Squad-Building Challenges as well. Ángel Di María has expired already, but you weren't missing match given the Argentinean's difficult start to life at The Old Lady (club in chaos, sent off against Monza). Franck Kessié, formerly of Serie A but now at Barcelona in LaLiga, is potentially a more interesting card, but seems expensive for what you get, especially given Barca's patchy form. Federico Valverde's Player of the Month SBC arrived a day later, and is a better place to put any duplicate fodder, with longer to complete it as well. SBC: Ángel Di María (84, RW) - Serie A, Argentina Expires - September 30 Squad 1 - 83-rated squad with min. 1x Juve player Squad 2 - 84-rated squad with min. 1x Serie A players SBC: Franck Kessié (84, CDM) - LaLiga, Ivory Coast Expires - October 7 Squad 1 - 83-rated squad with min. 1x Barca player and min. 1x 86 player Squad 2 - 84-rated squad with min. 1x LaLiga players and min. 1x 86 player Squad 3 - 85-rated squad with min. 1x 88 player

How does FIFA 23 Ones to Watch work? Ones to Watch has been tweaked over the years because – whisper it – it wasn’t actually very good, and most of the cards became pointless pretty quickly. It still isn’t exactly amazing, but it is certainly better than it used to be. The general idea is that players who have been transferred during the summer can be selected for Ones to Watch, meaning they get a special card design and released via packs, Squad-Building Challenges and/or Objectives. Then if they secure an in-form (Team of the Week) card for their new club, the Ones to Watch is automatically upgraded to reflect their improved stats. This is what is known in FUT parlance as a 'dynamic' card, in that it can change according to factors outside the game. But since most OTW players never got an in-form (adapting to a new club is hard unless your name is Erling), last year EA changed the way OTW cards work by adding a 'Wins to Watch' feature. As this is a (weird) World Cup year, FIFA 23’s Ones to Watch cards can also receive a possible 'Nations to Watch' upgrade. Wins to Watch means that if the player’s team wins three matches out of their next eight domestic ties (starting September 30), then they get an additional one-time stat upgrade equivalent to another in-form. So if Man City win 3/8 games, Haaland gets another +1 over and above in-form updates he receives. (Lol 'if'.) Nations to Watch means that any player with a Ones to Watch card whose country is involved in the World Cup will receive a one-off in-form upgrade if their team wins a game during the tournament. Tough times for Erling on this front, it seems, due to Norway’s non-participation. ('Tough times for Erling' is not something we expect to write on many other occasions this year/decade/millennium.) Even better, Nations to Watch players don’t even have to be selected for their national team to receive the upgrade, so if Gabriel Jesus somehow doesn’t make it into Brazil’s squad, and his countrymen pick up a win out in Qatar, the Arsenal hitman will still get a +1. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Ones to Watch players do not receive upgrades based on other promo cards. So if Tyler Adams gets some sort of wild 90+ card in April in a new promo called Factsmashers or whatever, his OTW will not be upgraded accordingly. (Sorry Tyler. If it makes you feel any better, you are in literally everyone’s pre-order OTW pack.)

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cheap beasts explained Last year’s unusual transfer market behaviour meant that it was often practical and affordable to add good promo players to one’s team, even within a few days of them coming out. That may yet prove to be true in FIFA 23, but for now the best Ones to Watch players are going to cost you a huge premium. Given that they have currently received no upgrades at all, it is hard to recommend spending any coins on them. On the cheaper end of the scale, Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund is hovering around 14k coins, which is only 4k more than his discard price. He is a decent starter centre-back, although he doesn’t have the coveted ‘Lengthy’ running type, and despite Dortmund’s stuttering form it is easy to imagine him locking in the Wins to Watch upgrade in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn from Ajax is likely to sit in the same sort of price bracket and Ajax will certainly get those 3/8 wins. Bergwijn’s personal performances have been good since returning to the Eredivisie, including a hat-trick against Groningen and a brace against Cambuur. But that two-star weak foot is an issue. By its very nature, Ones to Watch is never a good place to look for cheap beasts. The next few promos may be better bets.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch trading tips While Ones to Watch is no good for cheap beasts, it’s a good way to make coins in the game if you play your cards right. These dynamic cards fluctuate hugely in price based on the player and team’s performances – and this year presumably based on their country’s, too. You can see this in the price graphs on FUT comparison sites, where a star striker will rise in price leading up to a game, then skyrocket when they score or sink without a trace when the team goes behind. The best way to make money out of the cards is usually to buy them during neutral periods, hold them, and then sell in the hype. For example, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has had a slow start to life on Merseyside with two league goals in his first seven games. After a disappointing 3-3 draw against Brighton and with tough fixtures on the horizon, his OTW price – just three days after release – is hovering around 70k coins. A wily speculator might choose this 'low' moment to grab one, then look to sell it just before Liverpool’s next game kicks off, especially if Nunez is in the line-up. A more reckless investor might even hold it through the game in the hope he scores, but the risk is much greater. One thing to look out for with OTW cards is when the upgrades are already 'priced in'. Everyone knows Man City are going to win 3/8 games to get Haaland his first OTW upgrade, for example, and that is part of the reason for his astronomical in-game price. Don’t be fooled into buying players who will obviously get those three wins in the hope that they will rise when the time actually comes around. In all likelihood, that will simply lead to lots of people trying to cash in at the same time, driving the price down. Ultimately, Ones to Watch cards are predictable in some ways and unpredictable in others. The unpredictability is what makes them fascinating, but understanding those predictable peaks and troughs – buying when they’re down, selling in the hype – is how you can reliably make coins out of them.