Fallout London mod removes ghoulish Royal Family members from development

In light of the Queen's passing, the team behind the upcoming Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 has chosen to remove her 'likeness', and that of King Charles', from development.

In a new progress video for the mod, project lead Dean Carter stated: "We have always maintained that if [The Queen] was to pass away before the mod was complete, we would change it. As such, here is the official announcement to notify you all that, we are changing it" (thanks, PC Gamer).

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will Microsoft's $68bn Activision Blizzard buyout be blocked?

Carter did not elaborate on what the Fallout London team was going to change this all to, instead saying fans would have to hold tight and be patient on this front. He was quite adamant, however, the team would not bring back its ghoulish Royal Family members in the future.

"There's no point asking in the comments. There's no point moaning. It is the official stance of the mod, and it will not change," the lead concluded.

You can see the full update from the Fallout: London team, including the concept art for both Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles, below.

Fallout: London - 3rd Quarter 2022 Progress Video.

In June of this year, the Fallout London team released the mod's announcement trailer, and prior to that it shared some gameplay from the project.

Here, it was revealed that this mod will be about the size of the base game's Commonwealth map, complete with new factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons and creatures.

There's no release date yet for the upcoming Fallout 4 mod, though its development team has said it will be available sometime in 2023.