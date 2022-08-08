If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fall Guys' Sonic the Hedgehog event starts this week according to latest leak

With new Robotnik and Super Sonic skins.
Fall Guys' latest Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration will kick off later this week according to a new leak, with Dr Robotnik and Super Sonic outfits also on the way.

A new Sonic/Fall Guys collaboration was, of course, officially announced during June's Sonic Central livestream. However, all Sega was saying at the time was that the game's previously released Sonic and Knuckles skins would be returning this August alongside a new addition - Tails - as part of the hedgehog's 30th Anniversreay celbrations.

Since then, data miners have discovered Fall Guys developer Mediatonic and Sega might have something a little more substantial planned than mere skins, with a special Green Hill Zone inspired stage having recently been discovered squirrelled away in the files.

While neither Mediatonic or Sega have discussed the event beyond the initial skins announcement, data miner FGPancake - who was responsoble for uncovering the new stage - has continued to dig, with all signs now pointing to the event launching this Thursday, 11th August and running until 15th August.

The event will apparently feature 10 special challenges that can be completed to unlock 600 Kudos, a Sonic nameplate, a Sonic pattern, and Sonic Shoes cosmetic. The skins, meawhile, are seemingly being reserved for the premium in-game store.

Watch on YouTube
Fall Guys - Free for All Gameplay Trailer.

And speaking of skins, FGPancake has uncovered evidence of several previously unannounced Sonic-themed cosmetics, including a You're Too Slow emote, a Super Sonic skin, and a skin based on Dr. Eggman.

None of this is official as yet, but if that 11th August start date is true, expect Mediatonic to be doing a proper reveal very soon.

