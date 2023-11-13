Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Them defeats final boss 5000 times

Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Them has now helped 5000 people defeat the game's final boss.

Not to be confused with Let Me Solo Her, who assisted players with the iconic Malenia battle, Let Me Solo Them wears a similar jar helm attire but their focus is the game's pair of final bosses - hence the name.

"It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I'm sincerely grateful," said the player on reddit. "This marks the end of a chapter but I just wanted to say, thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the players that summoned me."

Let Me Solo Them has been hard at work for the past year and half, but as the post states, this is now the end.

Still, Let Me Solo Her became well-known throughout the game's community for helping players defeat Malenia a thousand times. They even received a commemorative sword from Bandai Namco for their efforts.

Which begs the question: where's the sword for Let Me Solo Them? After all, they've outdone the best.

It's clear that, over a year and half after its release, Elden Ring remains a popular game, though interest has surely dwindled. That will certainly pick up again once the announced DLC is released.

Earlier this month, FromSoftware stated development was "proceeding smoothly", though we still don't have a release date. Will it focus on Malenia's brother Miquella?