Double Fine issues statement in response to the US Supreme Court's plans to overturn Roe vs Wade

Double Fine Productions has spoken out after a leaked document reveals the US Supreme court plans to overturn Roe v Wade, a 50-year old judgement that legalises abortion across North America.

In a statement posted to its social media channels, the Microsoft-owned studio said it stands "steadfast in [its] support of essential healthcare rights for all".

We at Double Fine Productions stand steadfast in our support of essential healthcare rights for all. pic.twitter.com/WA5wdntaWK — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) May 6, 2022

"We firmly believe that a decision to oveturn Row vs. Wade would deny people their human rights, and directly impact the lives, freedoms, and choices of everyone in this country.

"For those who are able we encourage donating to an organisation that will stand up for these rights."

At the time of writing, Double Fine and Destiny developer Bungie are the only high-profile game industry companies to have publicly denounced the US Supreme Court's plans.

"Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values," Bungie tweeted earlier this week. Then, in its official statement, Bungie called the leaked draft decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade a "direct attack on human rights".

"At Bungie we believe that everyone has a right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed across all facets of life... Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.

"Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values."