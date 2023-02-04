Tim Schafer joins the AIAS Hall of Fame at the upcoming DICE awards

Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer will be inducted into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Schafer - best known for games like Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Broken Age - will be honoured at the 26th annual DICE event later this month (not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name).

"Tim's creative impact on the industry cannot be understated," said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS. "For over 30 years, he has heralded imaginative games that have inspired countless others with his humour and originality. We are thrilled for Tim to be inducted into our Hall of Fame."

"Tim has been a beacon of creativity and innovation in the games industry for decades,” added Greg Rice, head of PlayStation Creators. "Since the early days of LucasArts, he’s been setting the benchmark for storytelling in games, and with the formation of Double Fine he created a place that not only allowed him to continue to deliver incredible games, but also inspire and support others doing the same. He truly is a legend."

Schafer has also previously been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Game Developers Choice Awards, the Andrew Yoon Legend Award from the New York Video Game Critics Circle, as well as a BAFTA Fellowship.

A total of 61 games have been nominated in the 2022 round of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) 26th annual DICE event. God of War: Ragnarok leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Schafer recently revealed that he avoids "a grab bag of stereotypes" to make his games more inclusive and avoid "hurting people".