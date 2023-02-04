If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tim Schafer joins the AIAS Hall of Fame at the upcoming DICE awards

"Tim's creative impact on the industry cannot be understated."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer will be inducted into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Schafer - best known for games like Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Broken Age - will be honoured at the 26th annual DICE event later this month (not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name).

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Is The Last of Us the best video game adaptation ever?

"Tim's creative impact on the industry cannot be understated," said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS. "For over 30 years, he has heralded imaginative games that have inspired countless others with his humour and originality. We are thrilled for Tim to be inducted into our Hall of Fame."

"Tim has been a beacon of creativity and innovation in the games industry for decades,” added Greg Rice, head of PlayStation Creators. "Since the early days of LucasArts, he’s been setting the benchmark for storytelling in games, and with the formation of Double Fine he created a place that not only allowed him to continue to deliver incredible games, but also inspire and support others doing the same. He truly is a legend."

Schafer has also previously been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Game Developers Choice Awards, the Andrew Yoon Legend Award from the New York Video Game Critics Circle, as well as a BAFTA Fellowship.

A total of 61 games have been nominated in the 2022 round of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) 26th annual DICE event. God of War: Ragnarok leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Schafer recently revealed that he avoids "a grab bag of stereotypes" to make his games more inclusive and avoid "hurting people".

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch