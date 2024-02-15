Xbox adds custom touch controls in remote play for over 100 games

Xbox has rolled out a new update for February, adding touch controls in remote play and more.

With this update in action, users will be able to play games without being tied to their console even if they don't have a wireless controller to hand. This is as Xbox remote play now supports custom touch control layouts on the Xbox app (via iOS, Android and Windows devices) for over 100 games.

"The same custom touch layouts available through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) will now be available when remotely playing games from your personal console," Microsoft said. "This includes games like Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2, Sea of Thieves, and many more. Additionally, a basic touch control layout can now be used for most other games."

Microsoft has also added a new thumbstick recalibration tool for Xbox Wireless Controllers, which can be used to address minor issues such as inconsistent responses. This tool is all part of Xbox's plans to improve the "repairability experience" of controllers, and is available via the Xbox Accessories app on consoles and PC. In theory this tool should mean less calls to the Xbox support team and such, although it won't be able to fix all issues. This includes "drift due to normal wear and tear", Microsoft said. Alas!

Rounding out this update is improved filtering and sorting for games and apps, as well as a new access restriction option. This means games can now be filtered by accessibility, supported languages, and technical features. "For example, if you want to see which games are touch-enabled for remote play, you can filter by Technical features > Touch enabled and find your next game to play," Microsoft explained.

Subscription tabs have also been updated a touch, making it easier to see what is new to Game Pass and EA Play, although users can "always adjust the sorting to find games to play in your library". This is done by heading to My games & apps > Full library, where users will be able to find the new filtering and sorting options.

As for that new access restriction option, this will make it easier for a player's profiles to be deleted when they are done with the console. This is something Microsoft said will be useful in places like children's hospitals, as it will remove the need to check if a player has signed out when the console moves to another room.

This system update comes ahead of Microsoft's business update, where company executives Sarah Bond, Phil Spencer and Matt Booty will share more on their future Xbox plans. Many are expecting to hear confirmation that games such as Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and Sea of Thieves are coming to additional platforms when this podcast is released later today.