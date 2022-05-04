Bungie issues statement in support of Roe v Wade, as US Supreme Court tries to overthrow it

Destiny developer Bungie has spoken out in response to the Republican-backed US Supreme Court's plans to overthrow Roe v Wade, a key judgement which legalised abortion rights across the country.

"Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values," the developer tweeted earlier today.

Then, in its official statement, Bungie called the leaked draft decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade a "direct attack on human rights".

"At Bungie we believe that everyone has a right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed across all facets of life... Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.

The developer went on to share links to various organisations that "support rights to healthcare".

Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.https://t.co/zCjZZC2NkH pic.twitter.com/c0t4s4Xp1D — Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022

The majority of Bungie employees work out of Washington State, and as such would not be directly affected by the potential decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade. But regardless, this is a commendable move from the developer.

And yet, despite this, the developer has already faced backlash from many on Twitter. However, the developer is not taking this lying down, and is standing its ground against the naysayers.

My favorite pic.twitter.com/un9shZ1tlD — Cassi (@Cassi_______) May 4, 2022

Bungie is not the only company to voice their support of basic healthcare rights. Amazon has stated it will reimburse its US based staff who need to travel for a wide range of non-life-threatening medical treatments, including elective abortions (via BBC).