Psychonauts 2 to receive physical Motherlobe Edition

Plus Collector's Edition and artbook.
Psychonauts 2 is set to receive a physical release on Xbox and PS4.

Known as the Motherlobe Edition it will come with art cards, stickers, and a reversible sleeve.

Additionally, there will be a Collector's Edition from iam8bit - priced at $129.99, it includes exclusive pins for the Feast of the Senses, two exclusive posters, Pyschonauts 2 and Psychonauts 1 on disc, downloads for the soundtrack, and more.

Psychonauts 2 - The Motherlobe Edition: Announce Trailer

Lastly, an artbook for the game is also on the way, with over 250 pages of never seen art and writing from Ashley Esqueda.

It's priced at $49.99.

The Motherlobe Edition is available for pre-order and will be released on 27th September.

The Collector's Edition is set for Q4 2022, while the artbook will follow in Q1 2023. Both are also available to pre-order from iam8bit.

The game received a Recommended in our Eurogamer review, described as "as witty, eccentric and imaginative as the 2005 action-platformer, with a more developed understanding of mental health."

