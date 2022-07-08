Psychonauts 2 to receive physical Motherlobe Edition

Psychonauts 2 is set to receive a physical release on Xbox and PS4.

Known as the Motherlobe Edition it will come with art cards, stickers, and a reversible sleeve.

Additionally, there will be a Collector's Edition from iam8bit - priced at $129.99, it includes exclusive pins for the Feast of the Senses, two exclusive posters, Pyschonauts 2 and Psychonauts 1 on disc, downloads for the soundtrack, and more.

Watch on YouTube Psychonauts 2 - The Motherlobe Edition: Announce Trailer

Next up is the Collector's Edition from @iam8bit!



It comes with exclusive pins for the Feast of the Senses, two exclusive posters, P2 and P1 on disc, downloads for the soundtrack, and soo much more!



Sang it at their site for $ 129.99! pic.twitter.com/1XEu2Qyi7I — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 7, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lastly, an artbook for the game is also on the way, with over 250 pages of never seen art and writing from Ashley Esqueda.

It's priced at $49.99.

Finally, here it is: The Art of Psychonauts 2! Written by yours truly (!) and designed by the incredible @lostincult! You can preorder a copy today for sheer enjoyment early next year. UGH IT IS SO PRETTY I LOVE IT 😭😭😭❤️https://t.co/VupbOddKHH pic.twitter.com/tJbl5MWqrq — Ashley 🧠💚 (@AshleyEsqueda) July 7, 2022

The Motherlobe Edition is available for pre-order and will be released on 27th September.

The Collector's Edition is set for Q4 2022, while the artbook will follow in Q1 2023. Both are also available to pre-order from iam8bit.

The game received a Recommended in our Eurogamer review, described as "as witty, eccentric and imaginative as the 2005 action-platformer, with a more developed understanding of mental health."