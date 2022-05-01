If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Psychonauts 2 is Double Fine's "highest-rated and best-selling game to date"

Former art director's tweets hints at sales of at least 1.7 million.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

The news comes via art director Lisette Titre-Montgomery, who revealed the sequel's success in a series of tweets she posted whilst confirming she's now left the studio.

"April Fools Day was my last day at Double Fine. I have learned so much over the past four years+ about who I am as a leader and what it means to be a creative visionary," she said in a recent tweet. "Thank you for trusting me to bring the world of Psychonauts 2 to life."

"My leadership resulted in shipping [Double Fine's] highest rated and best selling game to date," she added in a thread (thanks, TheGamer), before reeling off the sequel's numerous awards and nominations.

Though Titre-Montgomery didn't provide actual numbers to evidence the claim, if true, it intimates that Psychonauts 2 would have to have sold over 1.7 million copies, as that's what its predecessor is thought to have achieved. It's also unclear if that figure includes those who enjoyed Psychonauts 2 through Xbox Game Pass.

Double Fine's founder Tim Schafer recently revealed that he's not particularly interested in a movie adaptation of any of his games.

"We often get approached by people saying, 'Hey, can we turn this into a movie?' but, you know, it's usually just a distraction," he said. "I think games are what I really care about and what I like to make and what I think are interesting. It comes up every once and a while, but it's never turned into anything. I've had a lot of free lunches out of Hollywood."

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called Psychonauts 2 "witty, eccentric and imaginative" in his review, noting it had a "more developed understanding of mental health" than its predecessor.

