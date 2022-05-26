Microsoft's Psychonauts 2 is now available on Apple Macs

Double Fine Productions has released ports of Psychonauts 2 for Mac and Linux.

The critically-acclaimed platform adventure released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs and PlayStation 4 in August last year.

Existing owners of the game on Humble and Steam should be able to download the game on Mac and Linux under the existing ownership (Xbox Game Pass isn't supported on those platforms).

The game is now also available on the Mac App Store and soon to be released on GOG.

Two decades ago, it was perfectly normal to expect many Windows PC titles to release on Mac (indeed the original Psychonauts was available on Mac).

But now it's rare to see any games ported over to Apple's platform, especially first-party Microosft titles.

The last major Microsoft game to be released on Mac was Minecraft... before it was acquired.

It's unclear whether the port was an initiative driven by Microsoft or Double Fine (though I suspect it's the latter).

"Playing Psychonauts 2 is like opening a series of presents. There are hints of the old platforming staples such as ice and lava, but most levels are delightful originals that put a gentle spin on the fundamentals of hopping and blasting," wrote Edwin in Eurogamer's review.