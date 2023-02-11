Double Fine PsychOdyssey is a 20+ hour series documenting the development of Psychonauts 2

Double Fine has teamed up with 2 Player Productions for Double Fine PsychOdyssey, "an unprecedented documentary experience seven years in the making".

The documentary - which is available to stream right now, for free, on Youtube – follows the studio's trials and tribulations as it develops Psychonauts 2, confronting "overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges, and financial woes".

Double Fine PsychOdyssey · OUT NOW! · Official Trailer.

Across 32 episodes – and a staggering 20+ hours – the documentary continues the work of previous documentary series Double Fine Adventure, offering an "even deeper insight into the passion, humour, and heartbreak of video game development".

Double Fine PsychOdyssey is the direct continuation of the acclaimed documentary series Double Fine Adventure which I enjoyed watching during the production of @DoubleFine's adventure game Broken Age!



Well done, @TimOfLegend, well done!



Check it out:https://t.co/AF5VfgzUsq pic.twitter.com/kQDbUuADkU — Daniel Albu (@danielalbu@mastodon.gamedev.place) (@danielalbu) February 11, 2023

"Ten years after the release of their flagship video game Psychonauts, Double Fine Productions returns to its most celebrated franchise with Psychonauts 2," the blurb explains.

"Now facing the pressure to produce a worthy sequel, the studio must confront overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all during a turbulent span of time for the world."

Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer will shortly be inducted into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame. Schafer - best known for games like Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Broken Age - will be honoured at the 26th annual DICE event later this month (not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name).

Schafer recently revealed that he avoids "a grab bag of stereotypes" to make his games more inclusive and avoid "hurting people".