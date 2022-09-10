Disney Dreamlight Valley is launching a new Toy Story realm

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed an all-new Toy Story realm.

Showcased at the recent Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, the realm looks exactly as you just may expect, including a recreation of Andy's bedroom where you'll get to hang out with your favourite Toy Story characters.

Admittedly, we didn't learn much else - the trailer doesn't even last two minutes and the description simply says "discover the brand-new Toy Story adventure coming this fall in Dreamlight Valley" – but we did learned that you'll be able to partner up with "Woody and Buzz" for a "brand-new Toy Story adventure" where you'll also be able to bring your friends from other Disney valleys, too.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now, albeit in early access, on PC/Mac via Steam and EGS, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. The live-service-style game will reportedly evolve and expand over time, with a full release expected some time in 2023.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase also gave us our first peek at Disney Illusion Island, an all new four-player co-operative Disney adventure coming to Nintendo Switch.

The new 2D adventure has been built upon a cancelled 2016 project by Dlala Studios and will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy, inspired by the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.

