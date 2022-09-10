Four-player co-op Disney Illusion Island will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive

Disney Illusion Island is an all new four-player co-operative Disney adventure coming to Nintendo Switch.

The new 2D adventure has been built upon a cancelled 2016 project by Dlala Studios and will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy, inspired by the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. You can check it out in the trailer below:

Watch on YouTube Disney Illusion Island - World Premiere Trailer - Nintendo Switch.

"Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to save a mysterious world from disaster!" teases the game's description on YouTube. "In this brand-new 1-4 player cooperative adventure platformer, you’ll navigate as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy through a beautifully hand-crafted world as you run, swim, swing, and jump to recover three magical books to save the world."

"Disney’s in a different place now," Disney VP of Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Games Luigi Priore told IGN. "Is it exactly the same game? It’s not. Is it Dlala? Yes. Are they bringing their creativity to it? Yes. Is it the same characters? Yes.

"It didn’t work then, but the environment changed with Sean Shoptaw [Senior VP, Walt Disney Games] taking over, with us bringing in people like John Drake on the business development side... we already knew [Dlala CEO] AJ [Grand-Scrutton] and the team at Dlala and we knew they could do great work, so we wanted to start a project and work with them to create this new game."