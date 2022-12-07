How to get Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems are currencies introduced in the Season of the Seraph.

These are used to help progress More than a Weapon, earn additional rewards at the end of Heist Battlegrounds, and unlock Override Frequencies.

Extra loot is a powerful motivator, and these currencies can contribute to the Seasonal Quest, so finding them will be a high priority for many Guardians.

On this page:

How to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2

Seraph Key Codes are awarded at the end of most activities. The exact total varies, but after much experimentation, we found that on average you can expect missions to award approximately these amounts:

Patrol (5 rewarded)

Lost Sector (30 rewarded))

Public event (220 rewarded))

Heroic Public event (240 rewarded))

Crucible (285 rewarded))

Gambit (285 rewarded))

Strike (285 rewarded))

In addition, there are unlockable perks at the Exo Frame that can help you earn Seraph Key Codes. The first is called Seraph Key Code Bounties. Once that is unlocked, Exo Frame bounties will reward Seraph Key Codes.

After that is the Seraph Key Code Combatants perk. With this activated defeating enemies has a chance to reward Seraph Key codes.

Finally, the paid season pass has Seraph Key Code Boost I and II, unlocked at levels 12 and 32 respectively. Each of these increase the number of Seraph Key Codes earned from activity completions.

How to collect Resonate Stems in Destiny 2 Resonate Stems are awarded from playlist activities and opening Seraph Chests.They are held in your inventory in an item called a Resonance amp, and can be combined in groups of 4 to create an Override Frequency. Playlist activities award 3 Resonate Stems after successful competition. That means that jumping into the Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists. Which option is most efficient will likely change week to week. Sometimes a short Strike may be the best option, others (like when Mayhem is active) the Crucible may offer the path of least resistance. You earn 2 Resonate Steams for opening Seraph Chests at the end of Heist Battlegrounds. This is a fine option, but comes with an important caveat. You need to have 500 Seraph Key Codes in order to open the chest. If you don’t have those, there’s no point (from a Resonate Stem standpoint) in doing the Heist Battlegrounds.

Tips for farming Seraph Key Codes Farming Seraph Key Codes is all about efficiency, your goal should be to gather as many codes as possible, as quickly as you can. Unlocking the Seraph Code boosting perks at the Exo Frame as soon as you can is a good initial goal. Chasing Public events on EDZ remains a tried and true method for farming currencies. Examine the EDZ map, and locate any events that are about to begin. Warp to the nearest point, complete the activity, then look for the next Public event. If you are solo and complete things fast, you can even try and fast travel to your current location, and load into another instance of the same event. For a change of pace, the Widow’s Walk Lost Sector in the EDZ’s Trostland is extremely fast, and can often be finished in less than a minute. The 30 Seraph Key Codes can add up quickly if you target the lost sector’s boss, open the chest, and sprint back to the entrance. As soon as the next for Trostland loads, you can repeat.