Destiny 2 More than a Weapon quest steps for Week 1

Destiny 2 More than a Weapon quest steps for Week 1What's involved in the Season of Seraph questline.
Destiny 2's More than a Weapon is a quest running throughout Season of the Seraph.
Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to collect season-specific currency and activities to progress.
In Season of the Seraph, this is finding Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems, which will in turn allow you to open Seraph Chests and acquire Override Frequencies.
If that’s hard to decipher, have no fear. The seasonal quest will teach you all about them.
This page explains how More than a Weapon works as well as all More than a Weapon quest steps.
How the More than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2 works
Before you can begin More than a Weapon there are a few things to do first. When you load into Destiny 2 for the first time during Season of the Seraph, you will be pulled into the Hierarchy quest. Once this is done, visit the Exo Frame at H.E.L.M., and More than a Weapon will begin.
Like most seasonal quests, More than a Weapon will follow a similar pattern week to week. You will need to gather some resources, finish a Heist Battleground, a weekly mission, and view some story content, with the occasional twist thrown in to keep things fresh.
More than a Weapon has a total of 54 steps, with only a certain number of steps releasing each week. You can either play these as they are released, or wait until later in the season to play them in bulk - whatever works for you!
Destiny 2 More than a Weapon Week 1 quest (Steps 1-9)
First, complete the 'Hierarchy' mission and visit the Exo Frame on H.E.L.M. to unlock the following:
1. Speak to Mara Sov at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.
2. Complete Heist Battleground: Moon.
3. Collect Seraph Key Codes (500 needed)
4. Spend Seraph Key Codes to unlock a Seraph Chest.
5. Complete the mission 'Operation: Archimedes'.
6. Speak to Ana Bray at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.
7. Speak to Clovis at the Exo Frame.
8. Listen to the message on the radio.
9. For now, both Clovis and Ana ask that you continue retrieving supplementary submind data while they search for another core to reintegrate into Rasputin’s engram.
More coming at the next weekly reset!
When does the More than a Weapon quest expire?
Often seasonal quests will stick around longer than the end of their particular season, but the Season of the Seraph may be an exception due to the upcoming expansion.
Destiny 2: Lightfall will wipe the slate clean on the most recent year of Destiny, and bring with it a host of changes when it arrives on February 28th. More than a Weapon will be lost with the rest of the lingering quests, so if you want to experience that story you'd be best served doing so sooner, rather than later.