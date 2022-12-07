Destiny 2 More than a Weapon quest steps for Week 1

Destiny 2's More than a Weapon is a quest running throughout Season of the Seraph.

Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to collect season-specific currency and activities to progress.

In Season of the Seraph, this is finding Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems, which will in turn allow you to open Seraph Chests and acquire Override Frequencies.

If that’s hard to decipher, have no fear. The seasonal quest will teach you all about them.

This page explains how More than a Weapon works as well as all More than a Weapon quest steps.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage

How the More than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2 works Before you can begin More than a Weapon there are a few things to do first. When you load into Destiny 2 for the first time during Season of the Seraph, you will be pulled into the Hierarchy quest. Once this is done, visit the Exo Frame at H.E.L.M., and More than a Weapon will begin. Like most seasonal quests, More than a Weapon will follow a similar pattern week to week. You will need to gather some resources, finish a Heist Battleground, a weekly mission, and view some story content, with the occasional twist thrown in to keep things fresh. More than a Weapon has a total of 54 steps, with only a certain number of steps releasing each week. You can either play these as they are released, or wait until later in the season to play them in bulk - whatever works for you!