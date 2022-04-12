Bunnelby 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go

There is a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go, but that’s not the only reason why you should partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.

Here we cover why you should catch as many Bunnelby as possible during this hour-long window, including a preview of shiny Bunnelby and the chance to catch a 100% perfect IV stats Bunnelby.

Even once Bunnelby’s Spotlight Hour is over, this week is quite busy in Pokémon Go - the Spring into Spring event has returned with a new Collection Challenge and Tapu Bulu is appearing for the first time in five-star raids.

Is there a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go? There is a shiny version of Bunnelby in Pokémon Go. This shiny form debuted as part of 2021’s Spring into Spring event in April of that year. You can evolve a shiny Bunnelby into a shiny Diggersby through the use of 50 Bunnelby candy. Remember - this Spotlight Hour only increases the number of Bunnelby spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Bunnelby will not increase during this event. Image credit: pokemon.com

What does shiny Bunnelby look like? As the pictures below show, shiny Bunnelby looks quite similar to a regular Bunnelby; it’s grey colouring becomes darker and any shade of brown becomes a lighter grey: Regular and shiny Bunnelby.