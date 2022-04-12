Bunnelby 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go

Bunnelby 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon GoEverything you need to know about Bunnelby’s Spotlight Hour.
There is a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go, but that’s not the only reason why you should partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.
Here we cover why you should catch as many Bunnelby as possible during this hour-long window, including a preview of shiny Bunnelby and the chance to catch a 100% perfect IV stats Bunnelby.
Even once Bunnelby’s Spotlight Hour is over, this week is quite busy in Pokémon Go - the Spring into Spring event has returned with a new Collection Challenge and Tapu Bulu is appearing for the first time in five-star raids.
Bunnelby 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go
This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Bunnelby with perfect IV stats.
Diggersby - the evolution of Bunnelby - is a good selection for the Great League, but you will need the ability to collect XL Candy to take advantage of its full capabilities in this league. If you don’t, finding a Bunnelby with 100% IV stats will ensure you’re ready when you do.
The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 474 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 513 CP
The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.
Is there a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go?
There is a shiny version of Bunnelby in Pokémon Go.
This shiny form debuted as part of 2021’s Spring into Spring event in April of that year. You can evolve a shiny Bunnelby into a shiny Diggersby through the use of 50 Bunnelby candy.
Remember - this Spotlight Hour only increases the number of Bunnelby spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Bunnelby will not increase during this event.
What does shiny Bunnelby look like?
As the pictures below show, shiny Bunnelby looks quite similar to a regular Bunnelby; it’s grey colouring becomes darker and any shade of brown becomes a lighter grey:
Other reasons to catch as many Bunnelby as possible
Aside from the opportunity to catch a shiny Bunnelby, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:
- This week’s bonus is double evolution XP, which means it’s the perfect time to evolve any Pokémon that have the ability to do in your Pokémon storage. It also means you’ll gather some extra XP for any Bunnelby you evolve during the hour.
- Bunnelby is a Gen 6 Pokémon and, since its release, hasn’t had a higher spawn rate, so, if you’re a newcomer or just been rather unlucky, this Spotlight Hour will allow you to add it, along with Diggersby, to your Pokédex.
- The Spring into Spring event is running alongside this Spotlight Hour and it includes a Collection Challenge for you to complete.
- Bunnelby is a normal-type Pokémon, so catching them will add progress to your normal-type medal.
Spotlight Hour only lasts for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Spotlight Hour, as always, will return next week with Oddish and a double catch stardust bonus!
