Bluehole's MMO TERA is shutting down

No longer firma.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Bluehole's MMO TERA is shutting down, after almost 10 years of service outside of South Korea.

"After careful deliberations, the developers of TERA have unfortunately taken the difficult decision to end development of the game, as they feel that they are no longer able to provide the satisfying content that TERA players deserve. Instead, they would like to focus their internal development efforts on other projects," publisher Gameforge wrote in a statement.

"Gameforge has happily hosted a great community in TERA for almost 10 years now, and would have happily served players even longer, but without the support of the developers this is not feasible."

The publisher stated the ability to purchase Tera Thalers and TERA club purchases will be deactivated on 31st May. Then, on 30th June, all TERA servers will be deactivated.

However, Gameforge did not mention how this decision would affect the game's console ports, other than noting that migration options won't be an option.

The publisher also shared the news in a tweet, where it expressed disappointment in this news, but that it "must respect Bluehole's decision".

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

