Bluehole's MMO TERA is shutting down, after almost 10 years of service outside of South Korea.
"After careful deliberations, the developers of TERA have unfortunately taken the difficult decision to end development of the game, as they feel that they are no longer able to provide the satisfying content that TERA players deserve. Instead, they would like to focus their internal development efforts on other projects," publisher Gameforge wrote in a statement.
"Gameforge has happily hosted a great community in TERA for almost 10 years now, and would have happily served players even longer, but without the support of the developers this is not feasible."
The publisher stated the ability to purchase Tera Thalers and TERA club purchases will be deactivated on 31st May. Then, on 30th June, all TERA servers will be deactivated.
However, Gameforge did not mention how this decision would affect the game's console ports, other than noting that migration options won't be an option.
The publisher also shared the news in a tweet, where it expressed disappointment in this news, but that it "must respect Bluehole's decision".
The Adventure Ends— TERA (@TERAonline) April 20, 2022
Unfortunately, we come bearing bad news: TERA’s developers, have decided to cease work on TERA. As the last remaining publisher, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game.https://t.co/LFaJU1fhDk pic.twitter.com/HwjPO1s9le
