Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next big update concludes its fun puzzle tomb storyline

The ever-expanding world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will receive one of its final major updates tomorrow, as it adds a final set of puzzle tombs via patch 1.6.1.

This activity was originally added to the game earlier this year, and adds a new storyline expanding upon the series' mysterious precursor Isu race, doled out by exploring a string of fun puzzle dungeons.

It also allows for Eivor to come face-to-face with a series of British figures from history before her time - such as the ancient queen of the Iceni, Boudicca. Fans have some interesting theories on who may pop up in this concluding set of dungeons (including someone perhaps more from Assassin's Creed lore than actual history itself).

As well as all that, this new update will add another building to your Ravensthorpe town - the Rune Forge, where you can craft new runes in exchange for silver. This sounds like it'll be a further handy tool for those players who really enjoy tweaking their loadouts.

A reprised version of the game's seasonal Oskoreia Festival will run from 20th October until 10th November, offering a range of new cosmetic awards.

Finally, a fresh batch of settlement cosmetics will be made available via Ubisoft Connect - this time, celebrating Assassin's Creed's recent 15th anniversary.

This feels like the penultimate set of major additions for Valhalla, before the final chapter of its story drops in a major free update coming in December. Ubisoft has promised this will wrap up lingering questions from the game, and in a recent trailer showed what appeared to be Eivor leaving Ravensthorpe for the final time.

Valhalla first launched back in November 2020, and has been generously built upon ever since alongside three paid-for expansions.

Next year will see Ubisoft finally move on from the game, as it readies for the launch of the smaller, stealth-based title Assassin's Creed Mirage. Set in Baghdad, this will follow Valhalla's intriguing character of Basim in his earlier years.

Beyond 2023, Ubisoft has also laid out a roadmap for the franchise's future - which will all connect together via its Infinity platform. Recently I chatted with the series' head honcho Marc Alexis-Coté for exclusive details on how it will all work.