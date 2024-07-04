Zenless Zone Zero Lycaon materials and Mindscape Cinema

Lycaon is an S-Rank Ice character with the Stun speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

Lycaon (also called Von Lycaon) is featured as one the boosted S-Rank characters in the the permanent Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can also get Lycaon by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for if you get him, we've detailed Lycaon's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also included a brief summary of Lycaon's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Lycaon's kit

Lycaon is an S-Rank Ice character with the Stun speciality who deals Strike-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Lycaon's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Ice.

: Ice. Speciality : Stun.

: Stun. Damage Type : Strike.

: Strike. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Metallic Paws - When Lycaon charges his Basic Attack to completion, the attack deals 40% increased Daze. When EX Special Attack or Assist Follow-Up hits an enemy, the target's Ice Damage Resistance decreases by 25% for 30 seconds.

: Metallic Paws - When Lycaon charges his Basic Attack to completion, the attack deals 40% increased Daze. When EX Special Attack or Assist Follow-Up hits an enemy, the target's Ice Damage Resistance decreases by 25% for 30 seconds. Additional Core Skill : Elegant Predator - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Lycaon hits a Stunned enemy, the target's Stun Damage Multiplier increases by 35%.

: Elegant Predator - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Lycaon hits a Stunned enemy, the target's Stun Damage Multiplier increases by 35%. Core Skill Enhancement A : Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

: Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

: Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

: Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.

Lycaon Promotion materials

Basic Stun Certification Seal. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Lycaon Promotion materials to upgrade his attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Lycaon, you need to get a lot of Stun Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Lycaon Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Stun Certification Seal

x30 Buster Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Lycaon promotion materials you need per level:

Lycaon Promotion level Lycaon Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Buster Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Buster Certification Seal 400,000 None

Lycaon Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Lycaon, you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Lycaon, you need to use a lot of Freeze Chip and Ethereal Pursuit materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Lycaon Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Lycaon's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Finally, here's the total for just Lycaon's Attack upgrades:

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Lycaon Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Lycaon you will receive his Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Lycaon's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Full Moon Momentum (MC1) : When Lycaon's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, the attack's Daze increases by 12%. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. When he charges his EX Special Attack to completion, this buff will increase by an additional 10%.

: When Lycaon's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, the attack's Daze increases by 12%. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. When he charges his EX Special Attack to completion, this buff will increase by an additional 10%. Energy Feedback (MC2) : When Stunning an enemy or triggering a squad member's Chain Attack, Lycaon gains five Energy. Can trigger once every second.

: When Stunning an enemy or triggering a squad member's Chain Attack, Lycaon gains five Energy. Can trigger once every second. Attendant Training (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Graceful Demeanor (MC4) : If Lycaon is attacked while using a Basic Attack or Special Attack, he will immediately gain a Shield equal to 7.5% of his Max HP, lasting for 15 seconds. During the Shield's duration, his Anti-Interrupt level is increased. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds.

: If Lycaon is attacked while using a Basic Attack or Special Attack, he will immediately gain a Shield equal to 7.5% of his Max HP, lasting for 15 seconds. During the Shield's duration, his Anti-Interrupt level is increased. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds. Alpha Nature (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Ruthless Hunter (MC6): When a charged attack hits an enemy, the target suffers 10% increased damage from Lycaon, stacking up to five times and lasting 12 seconds. Only one stack can be gained per skill use, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

Good luck levelling up Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero!