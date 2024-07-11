Zenless Zone Zero Detective Rewind puzzle solutions

Detective Rewind in Zenless Zone Zero is a Puzzle-type Commision in the 'Chapter 2 Interlude' section of the HDD menu at Random Play.

The pipe puzzles start off easy, but add more and more squares as the Commision progresses, so we've detailed all Detective Rewind puzzle solutions in Zenless Zone Zero below, to help you out.

Remember that you can use the green button during any puzzle to reset the pipe positions and follow along with our solutions below.

If you would like to work the puzzles out yourself, however, keep in mind that you can bring up the option and 'Pause' or 'Give Up' to leave at any point. The Commision will then stay there in the 'Chapter 2 Interlude' section of the HDD in Zenless Zone Zero until you're ready to take it on again.

Detective Rewind puzzle solution 1

A nice and easy one to start with, here's how to solve the first Detective Rewind puzzle in Zenless Zone Zero:

Left of the top left-hand pipe, press right. Left of the bottom left-hand pipe, press right. Below the bottom left-hand pipe, press up.

Including the exact position you need to be on in order to press the inputs noted above, here's a picture of what the first puzzle looks like when solved:

Detective Rewind puzzle solution 2

That difficulty spike didn't take long! Here's how to solve the second Detective Rewind puzzle in Zenless Zone Zero:

Left of the bottom left-hand pipe, press right. Below the bottom right-hand pipe, press up. Right of the bottom right-hand pipe, press left. Below the bottom middle pipe, press up. Left of the bottom left-hand pipe, press right twice. Left of the top left-hand pipe, press right.

Including the exact position you need to be on in order to press the inputs noted above, here's a picture of what the second puzzle looks like when solved:

Detective Rewind puzzle solution 3

Finally, here's how to solve the third Detective Rewind puzzle in Zenless Zone Zero:

Below the bottom left-hand pipe, press up. Right of the middle right-hand pipe, press left. Below the bottom right-hand pipe, press up.

Including the exact position you need to be on in order to press the inputs noted above, here's a picture of what the third and last puzzle looks like when solved:

After solving this third puzzle, you can then collect all of your rewards at the end and complete this Commision.

Detective Rewind rewards

The rewards for completing the Detective Rewind Commision in Zenless Zone Zero are:

500 Inter-Knot Credit (XP)

10,000 Dennies

x2 Bangboo Algorithm Modules

x1 Elite Investigator's Supply Box

x1 Senior Invetigator's Supply Box

Enjoy your rewards!