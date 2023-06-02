Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jirutagumac Shrine solution

The Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Lanayru Great Spring Sky, and we recommend starting the Sidon of the Zora quests before attempting to get to the Shrine as you will eventually get close to it by following the story.

As with many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Jirutagumac Shrine will teach you to use Zonai Devices to solve problems and puzzles by forming them into different machines or devices to help you reach your goal.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jirutagumac Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Lanayru Great Spring Sky, inside a large orb in the sky. We've marked its exact location on the map below, and the coordinates for the Jirutagumac Shrine are (2916, 0533, 0951).

The easiest way to reach this Shrine is to go to the Water Temple and create a flying machine using a Wing, two fans, and a steering stick if you have one. Alternatively, if you have enough stamina, you can glide from the top of the Temple across to the orb.

Jirutagumac Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to create several flying devices using Zonai Wings to get across large gaps to reach the Light of Blessing. There's also a chest in this Shrine to grab if you're up for it.

When you first enter the Shrine, you'll see two Wings in front of you. One on the the left and one on the right. We're going to grab the Shrine chest first, so head to the one on the right.

Place the Wing onto the rails leading down to the right, they should be almost next to where you find the Wing. Then, quickly hop onto the Wing and ride it down to the lowered area across from you. If the Wing leaves without you, you can quickly use Rewind to bring it back.

As you were making your way across to this area, you've probably already seen where the chest is. It's on a raised platform against the wall of this area, above a gap between two platforms. There are probably numerous ways to solve this (as with most Shrines), but here's the way we did it.

Use Ultrahand to pick up the Wing you rode over to this area and balance it between the two platforms beneath the chest to create a bridge. Once you're happy with how the Wing is, stand on it directly beneath the chest and use Ascend to pop through the floor above to grab the chest. This chest contains a Large Zonaite.

After you've collected the chest, face the entrance to the Shrine and glide back over there using your Paraglider. If you miss the top of the entrance, don't worry as there's a lower section to the entrance that you can easily land on. If you go to the lower area, you can use Ascend to get back to the top or use the ladder on the left side of the area.

We misjudged our glide, so we went for the lower area.

When you are back at the Shrine entrance, head to the Wing that's on the left. Again, place it on the rails close to it and ride it across the small gap to the next platform on the left.

Here, you should see a few Zonai Carts rolling down a ramp and off the edge of the platform. Near the wall of this platform, you should find that there's a Zonai Cart waiting for you.

Grab the Cart and take it to one of the flat areas of this platform so that it doesn't roll away. Once you've done this, grab the Wing you used to get over here and attach it to the top of the Cart so that the front of the Wing is facing the way that the Cart will roll.

Then, take the Wing to the edghe of the ramp in this area (where the other Carts are rolling off of) and ride it across to the area where you previously landed to get the chest. Again, don't worry if the Wing leaves without you, you can simply glide across to meet it.

Once you're on the other side with your Wing Cart, you should find that there's a Zonai Fan on one of the light circles in this area. This platform is quite small so it should be easy to spot the fan.

Attach the Fan to the back of the Wing Cart, so that the Fan will propel your creation forward. Once you've added this attachment, carry the Wing with Ultrahand to the end of the longest part of this platform. The long part of this platform is facing the end of the Shrine.

Use this long area of the platform like a runway. Make sure the Wing Cart is facing the end of the Shrine, then hop onto it and activate it. All you need to do now is ride your flying device across the large gap to collect your Light of Blessing.

Congratulations on completing the Jirutagumac Shrine!