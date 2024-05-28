Lampylumen Myriad is an Echo boss in Wuthering Waves that you can challenge to absorb its Echo, and for various other rewards and materials like Sound-Keeping Tacet Core.

Its position on the map is a little deceiving, as Lampylumen Myriad is battled underground, so to speed your Echo farming up, we've detailed how to find the exact Lampylumen Myriad location in Wuthering Waves below, along with how to beat Lampylumen Myriad, and the Lampylumen Myriad reward drops.

For more help in Wuthering Waves, check out our Banner schedule, and how to get shiny Phantom Echoes and multiplayer co-op explainers.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad location

Despite its map symbol suggesting otherwise, Lampylumen Myriad is actually located underground in the Tiger's Maw Mine area of the Huanglong region in Wuthering Waves. To reach the underground tunnel that leads to Lampylumen Myriad, you have to jump down the cavern found at the very bottom of Tiger's Maw Mine, down a ramp by the large circular machinery found between two Resonance Beacons.

Go to this location in Tiger's Maw Mine to get to the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Jump down this hole and then turn around to start on the path that leads to Lampylumen Myriad. The boss is just past the Resonance Beacon you find underground here. We recommend activating this beacon to Fast Travel to Lampylumen Myriad in the future.

How to beat Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

Here's some tips for how to beat Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves:

Don't bring a Glacio main DPS (damage per second) character, as Lampylumen Myriad has a high resistance to Glacio damage.

Try to avoid standing on the patches of ice Lampylumen Myriad creates, or you'll have your movement speed greatly reduced, and can be frozen very quickly.

To counter the reduced movement speed, bring a fast-attacking DPS, like Jiyan.

Jump when you see Lampylumen Myriad about to slam to the ground in order to avoid its AOE (area of effect) attack.

If Lampylumen Myriad is in the air, attack the Ice Chrysalises on the ground instead, to shoot it down.

Press (or wiggle) the button that appears on screen after being frozen to break free.

You don't always have to dodge to avoid the boss' attacks, you can jump or use a special ability to avoid taking damage instead.

Wiggle the thumbstick if playing with a controller to break free from the ice. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad reward drops

It costs 60 Waveplate to claim the rewards from Lampylumen Myriad, and here's all the rewards you can get from defeating Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves:

450 Union EXP

Shell Credits

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

Medium Resonance Potion

Medium Sealed Tube

Medium Energy Core

Intimacy

Good luck fighting Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves!