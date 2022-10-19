If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch Live: Silent Hill returns tonight

From 10pm UK time.
Tom Phillips
News by Tom Phillips
Published on
Silent Hill teaser site image.

Join us tonight for the long-awaited reveal of what's next for Silent Hill, as Konami unveils all in a showcase set to begin this evening at 10pm UK time.

So, what do we expect? The rumour mill has certainly been churning, and it seems likely we'll see Konami pull back the curtain on a number of Silent Hill projects set to bring back the survival horror franchise in a big way. There's been word of a Silent Hill remake alongside all-new titles, and even a new Silent Hill movie.

How many games are we getting? Has Sony snaffled them all under some kind of timed exclusivity? Are they actuall all for mobile? We'll find out in just a couple of hours.

