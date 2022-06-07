Hideo Kojima reportedly developing a horror game called Overdose

Hideo Kojima, designer of the legendary Metal Gear series and 2019's Death Stranding, is reportedly working on a new horror game starring actress Margaret Qualley called Overdose.

That's according to ceaseless leaker Tom Henderson, who, writing for Try Hard Guides, claims to have been sent early footage featuring a character - portrayed by Qualley, who previously played Mama in Death Stranding - roaming through dark corridors with a flashlight in her hand.

Henderson says the sequence (displayed from a third-person perspective, although a first-person mode is also rumoured) culminates in a jump scare that brings a Game Over message up on screen. That's reportedly followed by the caption "A Hideo Kojima Game... OVERDOSE".

This wouldn't be Kojima first dalliance with horror, of course. The designer was set to direct a new entry in Konami's beloved Silent Hill series (a partnership that begat infamous playable teaser PT), but the project was officially cancelled in 2015 after his very public fallout with the publisher. In recent years, however, Kojima has dropped a number of hints suggesting a return to the horror genre, with famed manga artist Junji Ito also possibly involved.

Overdose's emergence would certainly tie in with Kojima's hints at wanting to make "the scariest horror game", but it's unclear when and where the project - assuming its veracity - might get a proper reveal. That said, word began to spread last summer that Microsoft was in talks to publish Kojima Productions' next title, so perhaps this Sunday's Xbox/Bethesda showcase might be a good place to start.

Overdose, if real, would be the second project rumoured to be in development at Kojima Productions. Recently, actor Norman Reedus said he had "just started" working on a second Death Stranding game, although the sequel has yet to be officially unveiled.