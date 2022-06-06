Xbox confirms Showcase Extended with new trailers and deeper looks

Following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on 12th June, Xbox will present a Showcase Extended event two days later.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place on 14th June 6pm UK time across YouTube and Twitch.

The broadcast will last for 90 minutes and include new trailers, deeper looks at news from the main showcase, and opinions from game creators.

The showcase will be broadcast live in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French, as well as audio description and American Sign Language.

Of course, all the top Xbox news will be included in the main showcase, but hopefully we'll get an extra peek at some further gameplay.

Despite its recent delay, it's expected we'll see plenty of information on Starfield as well as Halo Infinite season two. Fingers are also crossed for Forza Motorsport, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, and Redfall.

Check out our guide for all the summer showcases over the next week or so.