'E3 2022' sees the annual run of June conferences take the strangest turn to date - with the cancellation of E3 itself by organisers the ESA - both in-person and virtually.

Despite this, most conferences are still going ahead as usual - meaning we are still experiencing E3 in all but name. With Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest leading the charge, you're welcome to try and combine the two - Geoffcon? G3? Geoff3? - but to be safe, let's stick with E3 for another year.

Regardless, after experimenting with summer-long conferences at the start of the pandemic, publishers have adopted the familar week-long rush of announcements - starting June 9th - with the likes of Microsoft, Future and also Netflix taking part in a series of live streams.

This page presents you with a complete E3 2022 conference schedule as we know it so far - running in chronological order - and will be updated as more events are announced.

If you've followed our E3 guides from previous years, as well as date and time details, we provide some background reading so you know what to expect ahead of time - but as always, there's bound to be a few surprise announcements along the way.

As for E3 stream links, we'll be populating the page with links as each press conference just as each one goes live. As is tradition, most shows will have dedicated live texts on the Eurogamer home page, so if in doubt, check there - it'll be lovely for you to join us!

E3 2022 conference schedule at a glance

With pandemic-related delays continuing - recent casualties include Breath of the Wild 2 and Starfield moving to 2023 - and some publishers (such as EA and Sony) likely not showing up at all this June, it's best to temper your expectations for what's to come.

Microsoft and Bethesda's show is always one to watch.

Despite what will likely be a low key event, we still have the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda preparing a showcase - we'd like to think they will have something to fill that Starfield-shaped hole in the schedule - and with the new generation now in full swing, there's bound to be some teasers to get people excited for the years to come.

Here's when every remaining E3 2022 conference is scheduled to go live at a glance.

E3 2022 schedule Conference Date (UK) UK time (BST) EU time (CEST) East Coast US time (EDT) West Coast US time (PDT) Summer Game Fest 2022 Thursday, June 9th 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 Netflix Geeked Week: Games Friday, June 10th 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 Tribeca Games Spotlight Friday, June 10th 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 Guerrilla Collective Saturday, June 11th 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 Wholesome Games Direct Saturday, June 11th 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 Future Games Show 2022 Saturday, June 11th 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase Sunday, June 12th 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 PC Gaming Show 2022 Sunday, June 12th 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30

Here's every conference in order which has yet to be broadcast, one-by-one:

Summer Game Fest times - Thursday, June 9th

UK: 7pm (BST)

7pm (BST) Europe: 8pm (CEST)

8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

First up is Summer Game Fest - the Geoff Keighley-organised showcase that aims to plant a flag as the headline show for this year's 'E3'.

As with last year, Summer Game Fest is now a single showcase instead of multiple reveals spread over several months - and will feature announcements from several big publishers, who will be revealed closer to the time - but to give you an idea of the level of announcements we've had previously, last year saw Death Stranding's Director's Cut, Jurassic Evolution 2, and the long-awaited re-reveal of Elden Ring. A lot to live up to!

After the show is Day of the Devs - which should be well worth sticking around for based on last year's showing.

Geeked Week 2022: Games times - Friday, June 10th

UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

Netflix's Geeked Week of announcements - promising "cast reveals, talent appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements" and more on over 60 Netflix projects - ends with a Games-specific showcase on the Friday, landing neatly in prime E3 season.

We already know of several reveals coming this year - with the Cyberpunk 2077 animated series getting a first airing, alongside glimpses of its live-action Resident Evil show and season 2 of The Cuphead Show.

Even if you're not interested in adaptations, with Netflix increasing its push into playable games as part of its membership, we would be surprised by one or two announcements there too.

Tribeca Games Spotlight times - Friday, June 10th

UK: 8pm (BST)

8pm (BST) Europe: 9pm (CEST)

9pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3pm (EDT)

3pm (EDT) West Coast US: 12pm (PDT)

Unlike many other conferences, expect fewer announcements and surprises and more of "a showcase featuring exclusive gameplay and creative interviews" from this year's official selections, which includes the following:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead: Delicious Last Course

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

Immortality

Oxenfree II

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

In a year where big reveals from publishers are uncertain, knowing we are getting a closer look at the above is a huge draw - and should make for good Friday night viewing.

Guerrilla Collective times - Saturday, June 11th

UK: 4pm (BST)

4pm (BST) Europe: 5pm (CEST)

5pm (CEST) East Coast US: 11am (EDT)

11am (EDT) West Coast US: 8am (PDT)

Returning for a third year, the Guerrilla Collective is now focused on a single stream on the Saturday, queuing up the also indie-focused Wholesome Games Direct running straight after.

Few details have been confirmed so far, aside from "some exclusives and game reveals" - with previous years featuring the likes of Baldur's Gate 3's early access release, a first look at Dwarf Fortress's Steam version and a fresh look at the System Shock reboot.

Watch last year's Guerrilla Collective stream:

Wholesome Games Direct times - Saturday, June 11th

UK: 5:30pm (BST)

5:30pm (BST) Europe: 6:30pm (CEST)

6:30pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12:30pm (EDT)

12:30pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9:30am (PDT)

One of the best E3 highlights is Wholesome Direct - a showcase for "uplifting, thoughtful, compassionate, cozy" games.

Over 100 games will be shown - including Coffee Talk Episode 2, Mail Time and SCHiM - with new game reveals planned, as well as games releasing during the show itself.

Watch last year's Wholesome Games Direct stream:

Future Games Show 2022 times - Saturday, June 11th

UK: 8pm (BST)

8pm (BST) Europe: 9pm (CEST)

9pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3pm (EDT)

3pm (EDT) West Coast US: 12pm (PDT)

Returning for a third E3, the Future Games Show offers a broader remit than its sister conference the PC Gamer Show, focusing more on indies across consoles, PC and mobiles.

Teased are a look at 40 games from the likes of Team 17, Thunderful and Amanita Design, as well as "multiple world premieres".

Watch last year's Future Games Show stream:

Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase times - Sunday, June 11th

UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

Having recently delayed Starfield and Redfall into 2023, Xbox and Bethesda now have a huge gap to fill at the end of this year.

So what do we know so far? Based on a recent leak that it's coming to Xbox One, the next Forza Motorsport is expected to surface.

Halo Infinite is rumoured to be getting a battle royale mode later in the year - which could be a boost for a game that's starting to see its community run "out of patience" post-release - and this showcase is the perfect place to show it.

From Bethesda at least, we imagine we'll see something on Starfield regardless to whet our appitites, and though we could see teasers for future titles, the likes of Fallout 5 is a long way off, and Elder Scrolls 6 is still many years away - so don't count on it.

Beyond that, there still a lot of other projects in the works from several Xbox studios - Playground's Fable and Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 among them - and we can expect news of many, many titles coming to Xbox Game Pass day one.

The biggest stories from last year's event:

PC Gaming Show 2022 times - Sunday, June 12th

UK: 8:30pm (BST)

8:30pm (BST) Europe: 9:30pm (CEST)

9:30pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3:30pm (EDT)

3:30pm (EDT) West Coast US: 12:30pm (PDT)

Now firmly a regular fixture in the E3 line-up, PC Gaming Show rounds off the Sunday evening with its mix of in-depth previews and new reveals.

There over 45 games planned - including Arma 4, Immortality (the next game from Her Story developer Sam Barlow), mod project Half-Life: Alyx: Levitation, Victoria 3 and Warhammer 40L: Space Marine 2, and new reveals from Klei Entertainment and another from 11 Bit Studios.

Lots to look forward to, then - and yes, fan favourites Sean Day[9] Plott and Mica Burton will be returning on hosting duties.

Where is Sony, Ubisoft and Nintendo's 'E3 2022' conferences?

If you've followed E3 conferences before, you'll notice one of the big three console publishers - Sony - is inconsistant of whether it'll show up for a summer show.

Despite a showing in E3 2020 to reveal the PS5, it's best to write them off for another year. Instead, Sony is more likely they'll produce a State of Play on specific titles throughout the year instead.

Beyond that, Ubisoft and Nintendo should show up again this year - they streamed on the Saturday and Tuesday respectively - while EA has already confirmed it is skipping the summer period entirely.