Everything Netflix announced during Geeked Week day five

Netflix's Geeked Week day five showcase focused on upcoming Netflix mobile games as well as series based on video games. There was plenty to get excited about, from more episodes of The Cuphead Show to the Dragon Age animated series. In case you missed it, here's everything Netflix announced during the show.

The show kicked off with the announcement of Dragon Age Absolution, an animated series due out December 2022. As a Dragon Age fan, I'm there for the lore. Hopefully it's a good show, too.

Next up, we got a fresh look at Tekken: Bloodline, a new anime based on Bandai Namco's famous fighting game franchise. It's due out on Netflix at some point this year.

Next! Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG based on the Shadow and Bone fantasy Netflix show. It's in development at Chimera Entertainment.

Moving on, there's a Too Hot to Handle dating sim, based on the Netflix show. The game follows the TV show rules, apparently. Go nuts.

Did you watch Too Hot To Handle and think "I could easily win this"? Well, prove it. That's right, there's a Too Hot To Handle game on the way! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/887ooPRbk3 — Netflix Geeked is playing Poinpy #GeekedWeek (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's a La Casa de Papel video game in the works. It's a heist adventure game with a standalone story set in the same universe as the Netflix show.

The Queen's Gambit Chess is a chess game based on the hit Netflix series. It's not just chess - there are characters from the show with lines of dialogue, and familiar settings. This one's coming out soon, Netflix said.

Following that, we got the announcement of more episodes of The Cuphead Show, which come out 19th August. Here's the trailer:

Back to games, here's a trailer for Lucky Luna, a retro-style vertical platformer coming to Netflix this summer. It's inspired by a Japanese folk tale called The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

Desta: The Memories Between is a turn-based strategy game from Monument Valley developer ustwo games. It's due out later this year.

Devolver is bringing three games to Netflix: Nerial's Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Terra Nil from Free Lives (Broforce), and Poinpy, from the creator of Downwell. Surprise! Poinpy is out now! Here's a trailer:

Season three of Dota Dragon's Blood is due out 11th August. Here's the new clip:

❤️‍🔥 #DOTADragonsBlood season3 is coming! pic.twitter.com/KiYeEiEI52 — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) June 10, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Next up we saw a video for match-3 mobile game Wild Things Animal Adventures. It's due out later this month.

Sonic Prime got a hotly-anticipated update, although it was very brief.

Nodding Head Games' action-adventure Raji: An Ancient Epic is coming to mobile via Netflix later this year, as is Thunder Lotus Games' beautiful management sim Spiritfarer.

The show ended with the announcement of Castlevania Nocturne, a new upcoming Netflix animated series. It’s currently in production, so don’t expect it out soon.

What did you think of the show? Does anything Netflix has in the works take your fancy?