If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Everything Netflix announced during Geeked Week day five

Sonic Prime! Dragon Age! Tekken! More!
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
Feature by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Netflix's Geeked Week day five showcase focused on upcoming Netflix mobile games as well as series based on video games. There was plenty to get excited about, from more episodes of The Cuphead Show to the Dragon Age animated series. In case you missed it, here's everything Netflix announced during the show.

The show kicked off with the announcement of Dragon Age Absolution, an animated series due out December 2022. As a Dragon Age fan, I'm there for the lore. Hopefully it's a good show, too.

Watch on YouTube

Next up, we got a fresh look at Tekken: Bloodline, a new anime based on Bandai Namco's famous fighting game franchise. It's due out on Netflix at some point this year.

Watch on YouTube

Next! Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG based on the Shadow and Bone fantasy Netflix show. It's in development at Chimera Entertainment.

Moving on, there's a Too Hot to Handle dating sim, based on the Netflix show. The game follows the TV show rules, apparently. Go nuts.

There's a La Casa de Papel video game in the works. It's a heist adventure game with a standalone story set in the same universe as the Netflix show.

The Queen's Gambit Chess is a chess game based on the hit Netflix series. It's not just chess - there are characters from the show with lines of dialogue, and familiar settings. This one's coming out soon, Netflix said.

Watch on YouTube

Following that, we got the announcement of more episodes of The Cuphead Show, which come out 19th August. Here's the trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Back to games, here's a trailer for Lucky Luna, a retro-style vertical platformer coming to Netflix this summer. It's inspired by a Japanese folk tale called The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

Watch on YouTube

Desta: The Memories Between is a turn-based strategy game from Monument Valley developer ustwo games. It's due out later this year.

Watch on YouTube

Devolver is bringing three games to Netflix: Nerial's Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Terra Nil from Free Lives (Broforce), and Poinpy, from the creator of Downwell. Surprise! Poinpy is out now! Here's a trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Season three of Dota Dragon's Blood is due out 11th August. Here's the new clip:

Next up we saw a video for match-3 mobile game Wild Things Animal Adventures. It's due out later this month.

Sonic Prime got a hotly-anticipated update, although it was very brief.

Watch on YouTube

Nodding Head Games' action-adventure Raji: An Ancient Epic is coming to mobile via Netflix later this year, as is Thunder Lotus Games' beautiful management sim Spiritfarer.

The show ended with the announcement of Castlevania Nocturne, a new upcoming Netflix animated series. It’s currently in production, so don’t expect it out soon.

Watch on YouTube

What did you think of the show? Does anything Netflix has in the works take your fancy?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch