The Cuphead Show's second season arrives on Netflix this August

If you've been clamouring for the further televisual adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, Netflix has some good news; the streaming service has confirmed the animated series' second season will arrive 19th August.

Season one of The Cuphead Show was well-received when it launched earlier this year, proving to be a hugely enjoyable adaptation of Studio MDHR's acclaimed run-and-gunner. Cuphead's second season will, unsurprisingly, continues where its predecessor left often, featuring the further misadventures of Cuphead, Mugman, and friends on Inkwell Isle.

Season 2 will feature another 12 15-minute episodes, and a further 12 episodes will follow sometime after that, completing Netflix's previously confirmed three-season, 36 episode run.

Watch on YouTube The Cuphead Show - Season 2 Ttrailer.

Prior to Season 2's arrival, there's the not-inconsiderable matter of the Cuphead game's long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC. This introduces a third playable character, Ms. Chalice, and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC from 30th June.

Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale recently got an early taste of Cuphead's Delicious Last Course if you're curious to learn what else is in store.