Cuphead's Delicious Last Course sells 1m copies in just over a week

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course expansion has sold 1m copies in just over a week.

The DLC was released across all platforms and adds a new island to the game, along with a host of new bosses to defeat.

By 2020, the original game had sold 6m copies, so this means a considerable portion of players have picked up the new DLC.

"From start to finish, The Delicious Last Course was a true labour of love. We challenged ourselves every step of the way to deliver the most ambitious design, animation, and music we had ever created to tell the story of Ms. Chalice, and craft a fitting conclusion to this part of Cuphead and Mugman's journey," wrote studio director and executive producer Maja Moldenhauer in a blog post.

"In the many years that have passed since we set out to make the game that would become Cuphead, we have come to think of this trio of plucky heroes as friends of ours, and the fantastical world of the Inkwell Isles they inhabit as a place we ourselves have been to."

A new illustration was also created to celebrate the milestone.

The Delicious Last Course is well worth a look for fans of the original game, as I wrote previously.

"For the most part, though, The Delicious Last Course is more of the same. More of the sumptuous visuals and wonderful jazz score. More of the high difficulty, with bosses taunting you every time you lose. More of that succulent satisfaction when you finally hit the knockout."