Studio MDHR partners with iam8bit to release physical editions of Cuphead

Cuphead developer Studio MDHR has announced a physical release of the game on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in partnership with production company iam8bit.

This will be the first time Cuphead has been released physically for PS4 and Switch.

A physical release for Xbox One happened in 2017, but left fans disappointed when it turned out to be a code inside a box rather than a disc.

Studio MDHR made the announcement earlier today to mark Cuphead's 5th anniversary. A release date and price have not been announced yet, though the studio promises the physical edition will be "coming soon".

On Cuphead’s 5th anniversary, we’re overjoyed to say: the game is Coming Soon to retail stores everywhere!! It will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & Nintendo Switch...including The Delicious Last Course!



— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2022

The release will also include the long-awaited DLC The Delicious Last Course, which sated Ed's Cuphead appetite when it came out.

iam8bit responded to one user confirming that this time, the box will include the game and the DLC on a disc/cartridge.

Yes. — iam8bit (@iam8bit) September 29, 2022

Fans can sign up via iam8bit's website for email updates on the physical edition of Cuphead.