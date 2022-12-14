Cuphead's Delicious Last Course sells 2m copies

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC has reached 2m sales across all platforms, Studio MDHR has announced.

The expansion pack sold 1m copies in July, just a week after it released. As we've previously reported, by 2020 the base game sold 6m copies, so it looks like the DLC is selling extremely well to its fans.

Ed loved The Delicious Last Course when he dug into it at release, which delivered on the recipe of success nailed by the original.

Watch on YouTube Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course | Release Date Announcement Trailer.

Cuphead has been serving up plenty of content for fans alongside The Delicious Last Course. Last month, season 3 of The Cuphead Show released on Netflix. A physical version of the game, released in partnership with iam8it, was announced back in September, and a special collector's edition is available to pre-order now.