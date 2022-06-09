Hello! Summer Game Fest 2022 has come to a close. The two hour show was packed with fresh trailers for upcoming games. Sprinkled on top were a few announcements, some spoiled (Sony, what did you do?!), some expected, and some completely out of the blue. If you missed the show, fear not: here's everything announced during Summer Game Fest 2022. Strap yourself in... there's a lot.

First up, Capcom revealed gameplay footage of Guile for Street Fighter 6. Yes, he has a goatee. Yes, he's still my main. Sonic boom!

We then got a reveal for a brand new Aliens real-time strategy game, subtitled Dark Descent, coming to console and PC in 2023.

Moving on (but sticking with the sci-fi horror vibe), we got a gameplay reveal for The Callisto Protocol, the Dead Space-style game from some of the creators of Dead Space. It really does look a lot like Dead Space.

Next! We got a good look at a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward's upcoming shooter. The mission, called Dark Water, sees Task Force 141 assault an oil rig in the rain. There's fancy water tech!

How about this for a tone shift: Flashback 2! I did not see that coming, 30 years after the original came out.

Next up, we saw roguelite shooter Witchfire:

Fort Solis looks like some sort of super serious sci-fi mystery, a Dead Space-esque thriller starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2).

Keeping up the space theme was Routine, due out on PC and Xbox. It was first announced a decade ago!

After a detour via The Rock's gym, we got a trailer for Outriders expansion Worldslayer, which is out at the end of June.

Here's a weird live-action trailer for Fall Guys, last summer's party game hit.

Next up, a CGI trailer for Stormgate, a free-to-play real-time strategy game from Frostgiant. There's a co-op campaign and up to 3v3 competitive multiplayer. A beta is due in 2023.

Highwater is a post-apocalyptic adventure strategy game from Demagog Studio.

American Arcadia is an indie game from Out of the Blue. It’s sort of like Truman Show meets the Prisoner.

Goat Simulator 3! No, not Dead Island 2... it's Goat Simulator 3! And yes, there is no Goat Simulator 2.

Moving on, here's a new video for Firaxis' XCOM-style Marvel game, Midnight Suns, due out 7th October.

Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course comes out 30th June. Here's a new video:

Here's Neon White, the super stylised PC and Nintendo Switch shooter due out 16th June.

Midnight Fight Express looks like a cyberpunk Hotline Miami, with a thumping soundtrack to boot. A PC demo is live now on Steam. The game launches 23rd August.

Warframe! It's still going and it's still huge. Here's a teaser for The Duviri Paradox, the upcoming expansion.

Also still huge is Genshin Impact, whose developer HoYoverse is making new games, including Honkai: Star Rail:

And it's also making Zenless Zone Zero. Here's a trailer for it:

Still with us? Here's a new video for the cool-looking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Yep, that's Casey, April and Splinter fighting in a six-player mode! And the game's out next week!

Strategy game Humankind is coming to consoles! Here's the video:

Here's a video for JRPG One Piece Odyssey:

Continuing the JRPG vibe, here's a clip from Atlus' Soul Hackers 2:

Here's a new video for the promising rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger, due out 15th September. A demo is out now.

Also promising is Nightingale, which is helmed by ex-BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn.

Saints Row! The Boss Factory demo has launched now. It lets you design and set up your character. Here's the video:

Here's Darktide! Yep, it's a Warhammer 40,000 game so of course I'm into it. It's from the excellent Fatshark, which made the superb Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide games. Darktide is like that, but set in a chaos-infested hive city. It's out 13th September. Here's the video:

Here's Bloober Team's next game, Layers of Fear. (No, it's not Silent Hill.) It's due out 2023.

Moving on, here's a new trailer for Gotham Knights, from Batman Arkham Oranges developer Warner Bros Games Montreal. This video focuses on Nightwing:

Summer Game Fest ended with Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog taking to the stage to talk about the standalone multiplayer Last of Us game. More on that next year. What Naughty Dog did show, however, was the already leaked The Last of Us remake. Here's the trailer:

That's a wrap! Thus ended two hours of Summer Game Fest. What did you think? Anything take your fancy?