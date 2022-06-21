The original Silent Hill is being remade by fans in Unreal Engine 5, and here's 10 minutes of gameplay

Many were left disappointed when a new Silent Hill game was not announced during the not-E3-but-sort-of showcases over the last few weeks. However, for those that are keen for more thrills (and bloody spills) in its horror-filled world, fear not, as fans have your backs.

A remake of the original Silent Hill is currently being made in Unreal Engine 5 by a group called Codeless Games (via DSO Gaming). And not only is it in development, but we have also been given a peak at 10 minutes of gameplay that focuses on Midwich Elementary School (a major building that protagonist Harry Mason explores in a bid to find his missing daughter).

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer plays Silent Hill in Late to the Party!

This project does a pretty good job at setting the scene and overall atmosphere.

There are flickering lights, there are blood splatters, there is the hollow echo of Mason's footsteps as he searches the school's halls. It is a bit brighter than the original Silent Hill - something that does offset some of the tension - but it still has a haunting tone.

You can check it out for yourself below.

10 minutes of gameplay from Codeless Games' Silent Hill remake.

At the time of writing, there's no release window for this UE5 project, but Codeless Games has asked that fans share their thoughts on the gameplay so far, presumably to ensure a final product that is up to expectations. I wonder what Silent Hill publisher Konami thinks?

Meanwhile, supposed official Silent Hill remake developer Bloober Team recently revealed its latest Layers of Fear project: a remake of the previous two games in the series (plus DLC) bundled into a single, connected package for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.