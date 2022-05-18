Bloober refuses to comment on Silent Hill 2 rumours

Bloober Team has refused to comment on rumours it's working on a Silent Hill 2 remake.

Rumours surfaced earlier this week that a remake of the PS2 horror game was in the works, alongside other projects in the series.

However, speaking to IGN at Polish games conference Digital Dragons, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said he cannot comment, but the studio hopes to make an announcement on future projects "as soon as we can".

"We can't comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course. So we can't [say] anything. We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more," he said, adding "officially".

Bloober, the developer behind the Blair Witch games and The Medium, struck a deal with Silent Hill publisher Konami last year. Ever since, rumours it's working on a new Silent Hill game have been swirling.

Last week, concept art leaked from a supposed Silent Hill game that may be set in Britain.

Babieno also discussed with IGN the studio's approach to working with licence holders, saying it makes games on its own terms.

"I would say that it's hard to work with someone who [owns an IP you're working on], but we are always talking with those licencors, [saying] 'Guys we would like to use your licence, but we would like to tell our own story.' If we are not able to tell our own story, if we will not have creative freedom, it doesn't make sense, because Bloober Team will not make a great game," he said.

"If you are in a prison, you will not be able to fly. So that's why we are trying to only [make] those titles in which we are feeling, 'OK, it will be a Bloober Team game, not someone [else's].' So even on the project we can't talk [about], it will still be a Bloober Team title."

It seems that the Silent Hill project may be one of the worst kept secrets in gaming. Heck, maybe everyone is working on a new game in the series?