Silent Hill movie director confirms Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake and "several" other games

Another day, another Silent Hill story: this one purports, yet again, that there are "several teams" working on "several games", including "the Silent Team" who were around when the first Silent Hill film was made in 2006.

Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill movie - who we already knew was reportedly working on a third Silent Hill film - made the surprisingly candid revelations during a recent interview in which he seemingly confirmed the persistent whispers that there's more than one Silent Hill game in development, including one by a central internal Konami team.

His interview also definitively confirms that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake, several games are in development, he hasn't worked with Kojima, and he "knows a bit about" the next upcoming game.

"I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games, they will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed of the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games," Gans said.

The "Silent Team" bit is likely to excite some fans; "Team Silent" is the name often given to the core development team of the first four games, although in truth, this team changed wildly from one game to the next, with composer and sound director Akira Yamaoka one of the only commonalities between them.

It does, however, intimate that some of the members of the development teams of Silent Hill 1-4 may be involved in the rebooted franchise. My bet's on designer Masahiro Ito and Yamaoka given the former's concept art has appeared in leaked images, and the latter had an interview pulled last year for possibly saying too much about the secretive project. Others like Keiichiro Toyama are currently tied up with Slitterhead, of course, so it remains to be seen if their names will pop up on the new projects, too.

As for Gans' second movie and the third in the franchise?

"In this second movie, I'll try to explain that Silent Hill is a place that owes as much to the creatures that live there as what we project on the town," Gans reportedly said, as translated by a fine resident of Resetera.

"So I'll enter into something way more psychological and way more psychoanalytic in order to try to make people understand that Silent Hill isn't only this strange labyrinth that changes its form but also the projection of tortured and tormented souls and sometimes of extremely paradoxical feelings that can be between mad love and violence."

The first of the two Silent Hill movies - despite some dodgy accents - was surprisingly palatable for a game-to-movie spin-off, not least due to long-time series composer Akira Yamaoka's atmospheric sound and the faithful replication of the series' most iconic monster designs. Its successor, however, Silent Hill Revelation, was considered by many to be a nonsensical disaster.

As for the world's-worst-kept secret, the rerefreshed Silent Hill franchise? Concept art for a Silent Hill game was leaked back in May, featuring a woman's face seemingly made of post-it notes with hurtful phrases written on. Fans have speculated, through the language, the game may be set in the UK. There's also an apparent remake of Silent Hill 2 rumoured, which may or may not be the same game Bloober Team is making.

YouTuber Dan Allen recently outed himself as being behind a series of leaks of multiple games and admitted fabricating Silent Hill rumours, although you shouldn't let that dampen your enthusiasm too much; a rating for a new Silent Hill game called The Short Message - which may be a PT-like teaser - has been spotted in South Korea.