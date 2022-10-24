Silent Hill artist debunks long-held fan theory about that mirror scene

No, James Sunderland isn't looking at you in the mirror in Silent Hill 2.

It's a long-held fan theory that James, the game's lead character, is looking at the player in the mirror reflection during the opening scene.

But Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito has now officially debunked that theory, confirming James is looking at himself.

"So many people have asked me. But it's a headcanon. James doesn't look at the player," Ito tweeted along with a high contrast image from the game.

"I'm so fed up with this," he continued.

I'm so fed up with this. — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) October 22, 2022

He later added: "In the first place, why does he have to see the player who exists in out of the story? He is now there for looking for his wife. Consider the context of the story."

Opinions on the mirror scene reignited following the official reveal of Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake.

Also announced at the recent Silent Hill showcase were Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall, which has a secret message in its trailer.

