Silent Hill f announced, from Resident Evil Re:Verse developer

As part of the Silent Hill: Transmission stream this evening, a new game known simply as Silent Hill f was announced. This marks the first new mainline game for the series in over a decade.

There are still very few details about this particular entry to the Silent Hill franchise. We do know its story is by Ryukishi07 (who created the When They Cry visual novel series), its characters and creatures are designed by Kera and its producer is Motoi Okamoto, whose name you may recognise from Nintendo.

Development duties are being handled by Neobards Entertainment, which has previously worked with Capcom as a support studio on several its Resident Evil games including Re:Verse.

Silent Hill f's announcement trailer shows a young girl in what appears to be rural Japan. As the trailer progresses, she gradually becomes overcome by flowers, before her face peels away. You can see it for yourself above.

In addition to this new game, several other announcements were also made this evening. We finally got confirmation a Silent Hill 2 remake is in development, as well as news on a fresh project called Silent Hill: Townfall which is being developed by No Code with Annapurna Interactive as publisher. Lastly, we were treated to details on the upcoming Return to Silent Hill film adaptation.