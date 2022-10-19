Silent Hill: Townfall is a new entry to the series from Stories Untold developer No Code

Silent Hill: Townfall is a new entry to the series from Stories Untold developer No CodePublished by Annapurna.
As part of tonight's Silent Hill: Transmission stream, a new project called Silent Hill: Townfall was announced.
Not much has been revealed about the game, other than a mysterious trailer featuring a man talking over a walkie-talkie. "Why are you here?" he asks. "Here to be punished... That's good I like it. I think we've done something so awful that we are stuck here in this place being judged by these... people," he continues.
The trailer ends with some frames of a man wearing glasses, before cutting to the logo of the game.
Townfall is being developed by No Code, the Glasgow-based developer of Stories Untold and Observation, with Annapurna Interactive as publisher. Jon McKellan, creative director at No Code, said Townfall "respects the source material, but also does something a little bit different with it".
McKellan stated more information about Townfall will be coming in the new year.
