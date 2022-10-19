If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Silent Hill: Townfall is a new entry to the series from Stories Untold developer No Code

Published by Annapurna.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

As part of tonight's Silent Hill: Transmission stream, a new project called Silent Hill: Townfall was announced.

Not much has been revealed about the game, other than a mysterious trailer featuring a man talking over a walkie-talkie. "Why are you here?" he asks. "Here to be punished... That's good I like it. I think we've done something so awful that we are stuck here in this place being judged by these... people," he continues.

The trailer ends with some frames of a man wearing glasses, before cutting to the logo of the game.

Silent Hill: Townfall reveal trailer.

Townfall is being developed by No Code, the Glasgow-based developer of Stories Untold and Observation, with Annapurna Interactive as publisher. Jon McKellan, creative director at No Code, said Townfall "respects the source material, but also does something a little bit different with it".

McKellan stated more information about Townfall will be coming in the new year.

The man shown at the end of the trailer. Who is he?

