Return to Silent Hill film detailed

Tonight's big Silent Hill announcement bonanza wasn't just about video games. Oh no.

Alongside an array of Silent Hill game projects to look forward to, you should also be aware of a new Silent Hill film, set to follow the 2006 original that starred Sean Bean.

Return to Silent Hill is the movie project we've heard whispers of previously from the original film's director Christophe Gans. Tonight, Konami assistant producer Rui Naito confirmed this big screen follow-up was very much a thing that was happening - and indeed that it has actually been the "catalyst" for the new wave of Silent Hill games coming to fruition.

Watch on YouTube Tonight's Silent Hill presentation.

"This return is my return to a world, a universe that I touched in 2006, 15 years ago," Gans said tonight. "The film was a great success and we decided to go back to the best of these stories. I mean Silent Hill 2.

"The film tells the story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love and what he's going to find is a pure nightmare."

Concept art from the film shown tonight confirmed we should expect to see the series' infamous Pyramid Head.

"One of my main goals in this film is how to redesign the classic monster of Silent Hill," Gans continued. "I was talking about the Red Pyramid Thing... you know, the guy with the helmet. He's back again in this one."

"We already have storyboards and image boards, but actually filming and casting are still in the works," Naito concluded.