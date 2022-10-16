Konami confirms Silent Hill return

It's finally happening. A decade on from the last full Silent Hill game, the survival horror franchise is making a long-awaited comback.

The future of the Silent Hill series will be unveiled this week - on Wednesday at 10pm here in the UK.

"In your restless dreams, do you see that town?" the official Silent Hill Twitter account teased this evening. "The latest updates for the Silent series, will be revealed during the #SilentHill Transmission on Wednesday, 19th October at 2pm PDT."

The announcement was retweeted by Masahiro Ito, who has worked on numerous entries in the Silent Hill series as a monster designer and art director.

So, what do we expect? Well, the past few years have seen various whispers of Silent Hill projects in development - though nothing more concrete than last month's recent appearance of something called "Silent Hill: The Short Message" popping up on the Korean video games rating board.

Separately, persistent rumours have swirled of a Silent Hill 2 remake, which several reports have claimed is being developed by Layers of Fear studio Bloober Team. Apparent concept art and screenshots of this project have also been spilled online.

Our clearest confirmation of multiple Silent Hill projects being in development came earlier this month, when Silent Hill movie director Christophe Gans blabbed about "several teams" working on "several games". Back in 2020, the chatty director suggested it was time "to make a new [Silent Hill movie]". Perhaps we'll hear about that on Wednesday too?

For now, Konami has a very basic Silent Hill teaser site to gaze at - which you can see below. Tune in on Wednesday at 10pm UK time for more.