If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warzone players find XP glitch in King Kong's testicles

Monkey nuts.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Call of Duty Warzone's big Operation Monarch event, which sees the invasion of Caldera by King Kong and Godzilla, has been huge hit - with players finding ever more inventive ways to attack the great beasts.

But now, players have also found a questionable method of farming XP - in King Kong's private parts.

A clip posted on the Warzone subreddit shows a player flying a helicopter toward's King Kong's giant testicles (which is easier said than done as Kong tends to crush anyone that heads towards him).

Watch on YouTube

If you manage to get past Kong's attacks and reach his blind spot, you can earn a continuous stream of XP by what can only be described as grazing his balls with the helicopter blades.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision announced that the codename for its upcoming Call of Duty battle royale for mobile is "Project Aurora".

The game has entered the alpha stage of development with a limited number of players testing it out, directly invited by Activision.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch