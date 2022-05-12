Project Aurora is Call of Duty's new mobile battle royale

Activision has announced Project Aurora, the codename for its upcoming Call of Duty mobile battle royale.

According to a press release, the game has entered the alpha stage of development with a limited number of players testing it out, directly invited by Activision.

"The Closed Alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online," writes Activision in the press release.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Microsoft buying Activision.

As a closed alpha, details of Project Aurora won't be shared publicly, although Activision acknowledges we may have heard rumours "in the depths of Reddit."

As the game hits development milestones, more players will be invited to test out new builds.

Back in March, we got the first official acknowledgement from Activision that the game was in development via a blog post advertising roles for the development.

But details on the game have been few and far between, so we'll have to wait and see for now.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard continues to be embroiled in a number of legal and labour issues. Earlier this week, we found out that the publisher was sending out anti-unionisation emails to its staff at Raven Software. The publisher is also undergoing a change in management following last year's revelation of toxic workplace culture.