Call of Duty: Mobile's new season Wild Dogs drops next week - here's what's coming up

Activision has revealed what's coming up in Call of Duty: Mobile's newest season, Wild Dogs, which includes a "brand-new way to play battle royale" via its new mode, Sandstorm.

"There are no good guys, no bad guys, with only nature as the adversary," a press statement teases. "A sandstorm will appear randomly in wild areas of battle royale. Players entering the sandstorm will be challenged to avoid hurricanes and tornadoes to reach the high-tier loot and special items contained within the weather event."

Dropping on 28th April at 1am UK time, season 4 also offers two new maps - Cold War's Satellite and Modern Warfare 2019's Khandor Hideout - as well as new operators, weapons, blueprints, calling cards, charms, and COD Points, plus 50 new tiers of "Battle Pass rewards".

There are also a couple of new modes, too, including Ground War, a large-scale infantry and vehicular combat multiplayer mode which will also be familiar to those of you who've played Modern Warfare 2019. The other is a new tournament mode wherein you can "compete to earn the Epic DL Q33 - Red Sprite and Shadow Blade - Red Sprite".

We can also expect a new themed event, too, Sandstorm's Eye, which is described as "an abnormal sandstorm [that] has appeared in the centre of the desert, which has affected the extraction of oil on the map. Enemy forces are using this storm to their advantage and are taking key points of interest for oil extraction. You and other players on the map are fighting back on these key areas and will work together to extract oil from these locations and take them back from the enemy forces".

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs will be available to play on both Android and iOS devices.