Warzone Mercenary Vault locations and how to find Golden Keycards

Mercenary Vaults are a key part of Warzone Season 4 and June 2022's Mercencaries of Fortune event.

Vaults are a Warzone staple at this point, and there a handful to find, giving you bonus loot - provided you can track down a Golden Keycard first, of course.

Warzone being Warzone, remember you can always just take the spoils from other players instead...

Note before we begin - Mercenary Vaults are found on Caldera, and not the new Fortune's Keep map.

On this page:

How to open a Mercenary Vault in Warzone

Opening a Mercencary Vault in Warzone straightforward process:

Find a Golden Keycard Use the Keycard to open the Vault

This is a lot more straightforward than Vaults previously in Warzone, such as the Nakatomi Plaza vault from last year.

Watch on YouTube Finding a Golden Keycard and Mercenary Vault in Warzone

Since the Golden Keycard is the, well, key to all this, how do you find one?

How to get a Golden Keycard in Warzone

Vault Keycards are sourced one of two ways - by opening loot boxes, or by defeating a player who has already acquired a Keycard and looting their body.

Note - Golden Keycards only spawn on Caldera, and not the new Fortune's Keep map.

This is similar to how Keycards were found when Vaults were first introduced into Warzone back in 2020 - essentially, requiring you to explore, open loot boxes, or win skirmishes against other players and hope they drop a Keycard from their person.

Once you have a Golden Keycard, it's then time to head to one of the many Mercenary Vaults.

Warzone Mercenary Vault locations

Once you have a Golden Keycard, it's time to find a Vault.

Mercenary Vaults are found on Caldera, and not the new Fortune's Keep map.

Unlike Vaults previously, the process of finding them is a lot more straightforward. First, on the map, look for the orange circles scribbled on top - you'll find them across a handful of points of interest.

The orange circles - seen at the Docks, Runway, between Dig Site and Mines, east of Lagoon, Fields, Powerplant and Resort - are where you can find Mercenary Vaults.

Then, inside these, you should look for the Transit icon. These indicate the location of the Vault. Note - these icons won't show until the match starts proper.

You'll find a hatch at these locations.

Climb down the ladder, and search inside the find a locked door (in the few we tried, they were to the left of where you enter) which requires access via a Golden Keycard.

Inside you'll find a heap of bonus loot. As with Vaults previously, it's possible the Vault might already have been opened by another player - so be on guard if that's the case!

Note if you are specifically after completing the Mercenaries of Fortune event, you need to open three Mercenary Vaults in total (across as many matches as required) to unlock the associated reward - the Fanged Assault Emblem.

Best of luck with the search!