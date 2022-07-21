Vampire Survivors patch 9.0 includes new character and hidden game mechanic

Steam Early Access smash hit Vampire Survivors has just received its newest patch, bringing the game one step closer to its full 1.0 release.

Patch 9.0, nicknamed "The Flashy One" by developer Poncle, adds one character, a bonus challenge stage called Boss Rash, four achievements, two Arcanas, and a new hidden game mechanic as well as minor tweaks and bug fixes.

Boss Rash, as the name suggests, is a boss rush stage, and new Arcanas Gemini and Twilight Requiem allow players to further experiment with their playstyle.

Watch on YouTube Vampire Survivors v0.9.0 patch teaser.

A new game mechanic as well as more secrets to uncover will give players plenty of content to satisfy their thirst for Vampire Survivors.

Since we last covered Vampire Survivors, the game has been receiving regular updates every two to four weeks and now has over 100,000 positive reviews on Steam.

Read the full patch notes for release 0.9.0 here.

"I'm struggling to put this game down," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Vampire Surviors write-up. "It's giving me the Castlevania slay-the-undead-masses fantasy in concentrated shots. It's no wonder the game has rocketed up the charts on Steam. The real question is, can you survive until dawn?"