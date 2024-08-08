Vampire Survivors' minimalist survival action hits PS4 and PS5 later this month

Vampire Survivors - the acclaimed (and still doggedly vampire-free) minimalist survival RPG from developer Poncle - is finally launching for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 29th August.

Vampire Survivors launched into PC early access back in 2021, where it immediately set tongues wagging - partly because it cost an absurdly generous £3.99, but mostly because its mix of wave-based monster dodging and auto-bludgeoning is very blimmin' good indeed.

"Once this wave is done, once this boss is done, once I've unlocked a new character or item, I should really turn off the computer and go for a run. Maybe," wrote Christian Donlan in Eurogamer's Recommended review. "Or maybe one more go, one more choice, one more chance to confuse speed with damage with experience."

Since its early access debut, Vampire Survivors has received a 1.0 release, a heap of free and paid DLC (including collaborations with Among Us and Contra), and it's spread its leathery wings to Xbox, Switch, Android, iOS, and Mac. Oh, and it won a BAFTA. So while PlayStation is definitely a little late to the party, it remains, at least, a party worth attending.

Vampire Survivors' PlayStation release will include all free content released so far - adding up to over 40 playable characters and 80 weapons – and all four of its paid DLCs (Legacy of Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari, Emergency Meetings, and Operation Guns) will be available for purchase on PS5 and PS4 at launch.

Expect Vampire Survivors to cost £3.99/€4.99/$4.99 when it comes to PS4 and PS5 on 29th August, with its paid DLC priced at £1.59/€1.99/$1.99.