Unofficial Elden Ring lore book on the way, costs over £200

An unofficial Elden Ring lore book is on the way courtesy of a YouTuber expert.

Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring will be a 500+ page book from Geoff "SmoughTown" Truscott, and will include beautiful artwork from fans of the game.

While not an official product - the description notes it's not endorsed by FromSoftware or Bandai Namco - it's certainly a lavishly created book. But, at £215.00, you'd expect it to be.

That price is for the basic Collector's Edition, with gold page-edge gilding and white leather binding ensuring a premium feel. Additionally there's a Limited Edition version at £602.00, which includes a collectible art print, and an £860.00 Benefactor Edition to have your name credited in the back of the book.

It's certainly pricey, then. As for the content, it will include details on gods and nations, history and ideology, and more alongside the artwork.

A year and half of work coming to fruition at last.



I worked with the team at T&F to translate my love for Elden Ring’s Lore into book form.



A year and half of work coming to fruition at last.

I worked with the team at T&F to translate my love for Elden Ring's Lore into book form.

Adorned in the art of Talented Artists like @MenasLG @shimhaq Elliot Wells & Chris Lee https://t.co/erJtwji8Ki — SmoughTown, Mensis Scholar (@SmoughTown) July 10, 2024

SmoughTown has over 230k subscribers on YouTube and has produced plenty of lore videos across a whole range of games, with a particular focus on Elden Ring and Dark Souls.

Yet considering much of Elden Ring's lore is somewhat up for interpretation - unless, of course, George R. R. Martin unearths whatever manuscripts he wrote for the game - this unofficial book is likely only for diehard fans, especially at that price.

Still, there are plenty of adaptations of the game being created. Earlier this year an official manga webcomic was released, which follows a particular Tarnished on their journey to become Elden Lord.

Earlier this week, a fan-made anime adaptation received a first teaser trailer ahead of a release in the autumn.

And could we see an official TV or film adaptation in future? George R. R. Martin certainly seemed to hint it could happen.