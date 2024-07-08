Skip to main content

Fan-made Elden Ring anime adaptation receives teaser trailer

Malenime.

Anime version of Malenia with gold armour and long red hair from Elden Ring anime
Image credit: Steins Alter
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A fan-made anime adaptation of Elden Ring has received its first teaser trailer and it looks awesome.

Created by Steins Alter, the teaser is already on X but will soon be viewable on YouTube too.

The full short is set to be released in autumn on YouTube and while it will be just five minutes long, it looks like an impressive version of the full game - and its DLC.

Cover image for YouTube videoELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch Trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch TrailerWatch on YouTube

The teaser includes colourful depictions of the game's most iconic bosses, from Malenia and Radahn to Mohg and Maliketh.

It ends with a tease of Messmer from Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

A few months back, Steins Alter released a video showing the design process, with the drawings directly inspired by key cutscenes from the game.

You can support the creator directly on Patreon.

As for other adaptations of FromSoftware's epic, writer George R. R. Martin recently gave a strong hint on his blog about a possible "feature film or TV" spin-off.

Read this next