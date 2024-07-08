Fan-made Elden Ring anime adaptation receives teaser trailer

A fan-made anime adaptation of Elden Ring has received its first teaser trailer and it looks awesome.

Created by Steins Alter, the teaser is already on X but will soon be viewable on YouTube too.

The full short is set to be released in autumn on YouTube and while it will be just five minutes long, it looks like an impressive version of the full game - and its DLC.

The teaser includes colourful depictions of the game's most iconic bosses, from Malenia and Radahn to Mohg and Maliketh.

It ends with a tease of Messmer from Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Anime TEASER TRAILER 🔥



Full production will be 5 minutes

by my team Steins Alter Productions



Better quality Trailer on our YouTube

-Steins Alter

and where the final release will be FOR THIS FALL

SUPPORT the PATREON too to help (Link Below)!#ELDENRING #indieanime pic.twitter.com/taaghlWzHf — SteinsAlter (@SteinsAlter) July 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A few months back, Steins Alter released a video showing the design process, with the drawings directly inspired by key cutscenes from the game.

You can support the creator directly on Patreon.

As for other adaptations of FromSoftware's epic, writer George R. R. Martin recently gave a strong hint on his blog about a possible "feature film or TV" spin-off.