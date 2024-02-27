Official Elden Ring webcomic out next month

A brand new Elden Ring manga webcomic will be released at the end of March.

Called Elden Ring Become Lord, it will follow a particular Tarnished on their journey to become the next Elden Lord - as is the story of FromSoftware's game.

The webcomic will be available on the Tatesc Comics website and as an e-book from 29th March.

The manga has been drawn by "rising star" Hand Punch, who described the game itself as a piece of art. The twin brothers are graduates of the Beijing Film Academy Anime Department.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with the comic adaptation of such a prestigious work, but at the same time, we feel significant responsibility and pressure," said Hand Punch.

"Elden Ring is not just a game; it is art itself. While we have poured passion into the creation process without reservation, we faced numerous challenges along the way. However, just as this game has taught us, we believe that light will always prevail and shine through, no matter how difficult the path.

The webcomic is in full colour and is vertical scrolling. A preview is available to view in advance of the full release.

Panels from the Elden Ring webcomic | Image credit: Kadokawa

Tatesc Comics is also owned by FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Group.

Elden Ring Become Lord will release a couple of months ahead of the game's forthcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, that's due out on 21st June.

Its creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, told Eurogamer it will be FromSoftware's "largest expansion" ever.

Elden Ring has now sold over 23m copies.